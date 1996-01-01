Octet Rule quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many electrons does an atom generally need in its outer shell to be stable according to the octet rule? Most atoms need 8 electrons in their outer shell to be stable, following the octet rule.

Which compound among H2O, HCl, CCl4, and ClF3 is an exception to the octet rule? ClF3 is an exception to the octet rule because chlorine can have an expanded octet.

What does the octet rule state that explains why atoms bond? The octet rule states that atoms bond to achieve 8 electrons in their valence shell, gaining stability similar to noble gases.

Does this atom satisfy the octet rule? Why or why not? (Assume the atom has 8 valence electrons.) Yes, the atom satisfies the octet rule because it has 8 valence electrons, which is the stable configuration.

What makes noble gases stable? Noble gases are stable because they naturally have a full valence shell of 8 electrons.

How many more electrons does each oxygen atom need to be stable? Each oxygen atom needs 2 more electrons to reach a stable octet.