Millikan Oil Drop Experiment quiz #1 Flashcards

Which scientist discovered the electron? J.J. Thomson discovered the electron through his cathode ray tube experiments in 1897.

Which scientist determined the charge of the electron? Robert Millikan determined the charge of the electron through the oil drop experiment in 1913.

Who provided the first evidence that atoms contain subatomic particles? J.J. Thomson provided the first evidence that atoms contain subatomic particles by discovering the electron.

