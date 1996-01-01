Millikan Oil Drop Experiment quiz #1 Flashcards
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment quiz #1
Which scientist discovered the electron?
J.J. Thomson discovered the electron through his cathode ray tube experiments in 1897.Who discovered electrons?
Robert Millikan determined the charge of the electron through the oil drop experiment in 1913.Who provided the first evidence that atoms contain subatomic particles?
Robert Millikan discovered the fundamental charge of the electron, measured as -1.60 × 10⁻¹⁹ coulombs.Which information did Millikan contribute to the understanding of electrons?
Millikan contributed the precise measurement of the electron's charge through his oil drop experiment.What did J.J. Thomson’s experiments with cathode ray tubes imply about the mass of an electron?
Robert Millikan is credited with first measuring the charge of the electron.