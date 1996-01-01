Skip to main content
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment quiz #1 Flashcards

Millikan Oil Drop Experiment quiz #1
  • Which scientist discovered the electron?
    J.J. Thomson discovered the electron through his cathode ray tube experiments in 1897.
  • Which scientist determined the charge of the electron?
    Robert Millikan determined the charge of the electron through the oil drop experiment in 1913.
  • Who provided the first evidence that atoms contain subatomic particles?
    J.J. Thomson provided the first evidence that atoms contain subatomic particles by discovering the electron.
  • What did Robert Millikan discover about the electron?
    Robert Millikan discovered the fundamental charge of the electron, measured as -1.60 × 10⁻¹⁹ coulombs.
  • Which information did Millikan contribute to the understanding of electrons?
    Millikan contributed the precise measurement of the electron's charge through his oil drop experiment.
  • What did J.J. Thomson’s experiments with cathode ray tubes imply about the mass of an electron?
    J.J. Thomson’s experiments showed that electrons have a much smaller mass than atoms, indicating they are subatomic particles.
  • Who is credited with first measuring the charge of the electron?
    Robert Millikan is credited with first measuring the charge of the electron.