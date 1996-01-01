Osmolarity quiz #1 Flashcards

The osmolarity of a cell is 0.3 osm. Which concentration of NaCl solution would be isosmotic to the cell?

A 0.15 M NaCl solution is isosmotic to a cell with 0.3 osmolarity, because NaCl dissociates into 2 ions (Na+ and Cl-), so 0.15 M × 2 = 0.3 osm.