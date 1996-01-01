Osmosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In osmosis, what is the direction of water movement relative to solute concentration? In osmosis, water moves from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration.

What is the correct description of the relationship between osmosis and diffusion? Osmosis is a specific type of diffusion involving the movement of water across a semi-permeable membrane, while diffusion refers to the general movement of particles from high to low concentration.

In which beaker will osmosis cause expansion of the dialysis tubing bag? Osmosis will cause expansion of the dialysis tubing bag when the solution inside the bag is more concentrated (hypertonic) than the solution outside (hypotonic), causing water to move into the bag.

Choose the arrow that shows the direction H+ will diffuse. H+ ions will diffuse from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration, following the concentration gradient.

Which of the following statements about osmosis is correct? Osmosis is the movement of water across a semi-permeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration.

A cell exposed to a hypertonic environment will ______ by osmosis. A cell exposed to a hypertonic environment will lose water and shrink by osmosis.