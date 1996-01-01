Osmotic Pressure quiz #1 Flashcards
Which ideal solution exhibits the greatest osmotic pressure: one with the highest solute concentration, the highest temperature, or the highest Van't Hoff factor?
The ideal solution with the highest solute concentration, highest temperature, and/or highest Van't Hoff factor will exhibit the greatest osmotic pressure, as described by the formula π = iMRT.The colloid osmotic pressure in the capillary is caused by the presence of which type of molecules?
The colloid osmotic pressure in the capillary is caused by the presence of large solute molecules, such as proteins, which increase the solution's osmotic pressure and draw water into the capillaries.What does the symbol π represent in the context of osmotic pressure?
The symbol π represents osmotic pressure, which is measured in atmospheres.In the formula for osmotic pressure, what does the variable 'M' stand for?
'M' stands for molarity, which is the concentration of solute in moles per liter of solution.What is the value and units of the gas constant 'R' used in the osmotic pressure equation?
The gas constant 'R' is 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.How does increasing the temperature affect the osmotic pressure of a solution?
Increasing the temperature raises the osmotic pressure, as temperature is directly proportional to osmotic pressure in the formula.What direction does water move in response to osmotic pressure across a semipermeable membrane?
Water moves from areas of lower solute concentration to areas of higher solute concentration.Which variable in the osmotic pressure formula accounts for the number of particles a solute produces in solution?
The Van't Hoff factor 'i' accounts for the number of particles a solute produces in solution.What units should temperature be in when using the osmotic pressure formula?
Temperature should be in Kelvin when using the osmotic pressure formula.Why is osmotic pressure important in biological systems such as living cells?
Osmotic pressure influences the movement of water in and out of cells, affecting cell volume and function.