Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism quiz #1 Flashcards

Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism quiz #1
Which of the following atoms would be expected to be diamagnetic in the ground state?
An atom with all electrons paired in its ground-state electron configuration is diamagnetic.Which of the following atoms is diamagnetic?
An atom is diamagnetic if all its electrons are paired in its orbitals.Which ion will be attracted to a magnetic field?
An ion with at least one unpaired electron (paramagnetic) will be attracted to a magnetic field.Which of the following species will be diamagnetic?
A species with all electrons paired in its orbitals is diamagnetic.Which of the following complex ions is paramagnetic?
A complex ion with at least one unpaired electron is paramagnetic.Which of the following atoms is paramagnetic?
An atom is paramagnetic if it has at least one unpaired electron in its electron configuration.Which of the following is paramagnetic?
Any element, ion, or molecule with at least one unpaired electron is paramagnetic.Which of the following elements is not paramagnetic?
An element with all electrons paired (diamagnetic) is not paramagnetic.Which of the following d shell configurations is likely to be the best magnet?
A d shell configuration with the most unpaired electrons (e.g., d5) is likely to be the best magnet due to strong paramagnetism.Fe(s) is paramagnetic. What does this mean in terms of its behavior in a magnetic field?
Fe(s) has unpaired electrons and will be attracted to a magnetic field.Is boron magnetic? Yes or no.
Yes, boron is paramagnetic because it has unpaired electrons.Is B2 paramagnetic or diamagnetic?
B2 is paramagnetic because it has unpaired electrons in its molecular orbitals.Consider the fourth period elements Ca, Mn, Co, Se, and Kr. Which of these atoms are paramagnetic?
Mn and Co are paramagnetic because they have unpaired electrons; Ca, Se, and Kr are diamagnetic.Classify these diatomic molecules as diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
Diatomic molecules with all electrons paired are diamagnetic; those with unpaired electrons are paramagnetic.Use the molecular orbital diagram shown to determine which of the following are paramagnetic.
Species with unpaired electrons in their molecular orbital diagram are paramagnetic.