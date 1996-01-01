Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following atoms would be expected to be diamagnetic in the ground state? An atom with all electrons paired in its ground-state electron configuration is diamagnetic.

Which of the following atoms is diamagnetic? An atom is diamagnetic if all its electrons are paired in its orbitals.

Which ion will be attracted to a magnetic field? An ion with at least one unpaired electron (paramagnetic) will be attracted to a magnetic field.

Which of the following species will be diamagnetic? A species with all electrons paired in its orbitals is diamagnetic.

Which of the following complex ions is paramagnetic? A complex ion with at least one unpaired electron is paramagnetic.

Which of the following atoms is paramagnetic? An atom is paramagnetic if it has at least one unpaired electron in its electron configuration.