Periodic Table: Charges quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Charges quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which element has 32 protons in its nucleus: phosphorus, cobalt, germanium, or sulfur?
Germanium has 32 protons in its nucleus.Which of the following elements is most likely to form a +2 ion?
Elements in group 2A, such as magnesium or barium, are most likely to form a +2 ion.Which element has metallic bonds at room temperature?
Metals, such as iron, copper, or sodium, have metallic bonds at room temperature.Which group contains only elements that can form anions in ionic compounds?
Groups 5A, 6A, and 7A contain nonmetals that form anions in ionic compounds.Alkaline earth metals in group 2 on the periodic table most commonly form which type of ion?
Alkaline earth metals most commonly form +2 ions.Which element is most reactive?
Alkali metals, such as sodium, are among the most reactive elements.What is the charge on the most stable ion of each of the following elements?
Group 1A: +1, Group 2A: +2, Group 3A: +3, Group 5A: -3, Group 6A: -2, Group 7A: -1.Which group of elements would be most likely to form ions with a +1 charge?
Group 1A elements (alkali metals) are most likely to form +1 ions.Which element on the periodic table has the largest number of protons?
Oganesson (Og) has the largest number of protons, with atomic number 118.What is the charge of a chloride ion (Cl)?
A chloride ion has a charge of -1.What is the overall charge on each chloride ion?
Each chloride ion has a -1 charge.Which element has the highest atomic number?
Oganesson (Og) has the highest atomic number, 118.What charge is most commonly formed by elements from the alkaline earth metal family?
Alkaline earth metals most commonly form a +2 charge.What is the charge on a magnesium ion?
A magnesium ion has a +2 charge.Which group has elements that have a 3– charge?
Group 5A elements (such as nitrogen and phosphorus) form ions with a -3 charge.Which one of the listed elements will form an ion with a 2+ charge?
Elements in group 2A, such as calcium or magnesium, will form a 2+ charge.Which equation correctly represents the first ionization of calcium?
Ca → Ca⁺ + e⁻What charge does aluminum typically have in ionic compounds?
Aluminum typically has a +3 charge in ionic compounds.What is the ionic charge for lithium in the periodic table?
Lithium forms a +1 ion.Which element on the periodic table has the most protons?
Oganesson (Og) has the most protons, atomic number 118.What is the charge of oxygen when it forms an ion?
Oxygen forms a -2 ion.Which of the following elements is a metalloid that would create a positive ion?
Aluminum, though not a metalloid, is in the same group as boron and forms a positive ion; metalloids rarely form positive ions.Which of the following elements will likely form a negative ion in its ionic compounds?
Nonmetals such as chlorine, oxygen, or sulfur will likely form negative ions.What charge will the ion formed from barium have?
Barium forms a +2 ion.What is the charge of the sodium ion?
Sodium forms a +1 ion.Which element has 55 protons?
Cesium (Cs) has 55 protons.Which category of elements usually form negative ions?
Nonmetals usually form negative ions (anions).What can be determined from the period in which an element appears on the periodic table?
The period indicates the number of occupied energy levels (electron shells) in an atom.What is the charge on the barium ion?
Barium ion has a +2 charge.Which is not a typical cation of chromium?
Chromium typically forms +2 and +3 cations; +1 is not typical.Metal ions always have what type of charge?
Metal ions always have a positive charge (cations).Which of the following elements is stable?
Noble gases, such as neon or argon, are stable and do not form ions.In which set do all elements tend to form cations in binary ionic compounds?
Metals (groups 1A, 2A, and 3A) tend to form cations in binary ionic compounds.Which element has the same number of energy levels as nitrogen?
Elements in period 2, such as oxygen or fluorine, have the same number of energy levels as nitrogen.What is the charge on the copper ion in the compound CuF2?
Copper has a +2 charge in CuF2.Which of the following elements will most likely not form an ion at all?
Noble gases, such as helium or neon, will most likely not form ions.Which of the following elements has 16 protons?
Sulfur (S) has 16 protons.Which element has 20 protons inside its nucleus?
Calcium (Ca) has 20 protons.What is the charge of all halogens?
Halogens (group 7A) form ions with a -1 charge.Which of these elements has the greatest atomic number?
Oganesson (Og) has the greatest atomic number, 118.