Periodic Table: Charges quiz #1 Flashcards

Which element has 32 protons in its nucleus: phosphorus, cobalt, germanium, or sulfur? Germanium has 32 protons in its nucleus.

Which of the following elements is most likely to form a +2 ion? Elements in group 2A, such as magnesium or barium, are most likely to form a +2 ion.

Which element has metallic bonds at room temperature? Metals, such as iron, copper, or sodium, have metallic bonds at room temperature.

Which group contains only elements that can form anions in ionic compounds? Groups 5A, 6A, and 7A contain nonmetals that form anions in ionic compounds.

Alkaline earth metals in group 2 on the periodic table most commonly form which type of ion? Alkaline earth metals most commonly form +2 ions.

Which element is most reactive? Alkali metals, such as sodium, are among the most reactive elements.