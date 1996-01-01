Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Table: Charges quiz #1 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Charges quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which element has 32 protons in its nucleus: phosphorus, cobalt, germanium, or sulfur?
    Germanium has 32 protons in its nucleus.
  • Which of the following elements is most likely to form a +2 ion?
    Elements in group 2A, such as magnesium or barium, are most likely to form a +2 ion.
  • Which element has metallic bonds at room temperature?
    Metals, such as iron, copper, or sodium, have metallic bonds at room temperature.
  • Which group contains only elements that can form anions in ionic compounds?
    Groups 5A, 6A, and 7A contain nonmetals that form anions in ionic compounds.
  • Alkaline earth metals in group 2 on the periodic table most commonly form which type of ion?
    Alkaline earth metals most commonly form +2 ions.
  • Which element is most reactive?
    Alkali metals, such as sodium, are among the most reactive elements.
  • What is the charge on the most stable ion of each of the following elements?
    Group 1A: +1, Group 2A: +2, Group 3A: +3, Group 5A: -3, Group 6A: -2, Group 7A: -1.
  • Which group of elements would be most likely to form ions with a +1 charge?
    Group 1A elements (alkali metals) are most likely to form +1 ions.
  • Which element on the periodic table has the largest number of protons?
    Oganesson (Og) has the largest number of protons, with atomic number 118.
  • What is the charge of a chloride ion (Cl)?
    A chloride ion has a charge of -1.
  • What is the overall charge on each chloride ion?
    Each chloride ion has a -1 charge.
  • Which element has the highest atomic number?
    Oganesson (Og) has the highest atomic number, 118.
  • What charge is most commonly formed by elements from the alkaline earth metal family?
    Alkaline earth metals most commonly form a +2 charge.
  • What is the charge on a magnesium ion?
    A magnesium ion has a +2 charge.
  • Which group has elements that have a 3– charge?
    Group 5A elements (such as nitrogen and phosphorus) form ions with a -3 charge.
  • Which one of the listed elements will form an ion with a 2+ charge?
    Elements in group 2A, such as calcium or magnesium, will form a 2+ charge.
  • Which equation correctly represents the first ionization of calcium?
    Ca → Ca⁺ + e⁻
  • What charge does aluminum typically have in ionic compounds?
    Aluminum typically has a +3 charge in ionic compounds.
  • What is the ionic charge for lithium in the periodic table?
    Lithium forms a +1 ion.
  • Which element on the periodic table has the most protons?
    Oganesson (Og) has the most protons, atomic number 118.
  • What is the charge of oxygen when it forms an ion?
    Oxygen forms a -2 ion.
  • Which of the following elements is a metalloid that would create a positive ion?
    Aluminum, though not a metalloid, is in the same group as boron and forms a positive ion; metalloids rarely form positive ions.
  • Which of the following elements will likely form a negative ion in its ionic compounds?
    Nonmetals such as chlorine, oxygen, or sulfur will likely form negative ions.
  • What charge will the ion formed from barium have?
    Barium forms a +2 ion.
  • What is the charge of the sodium ion?
    Sodium forms a +1 ion.
  • Which element has 55 protons?
    Cesium (Cs) has 55 protons.
  • Which category of elements usually form negative ions?
    Nonmetals usually form negative ions (anions).
  • What can be determined from the period in which an element appears on the periodic table?
    The period indicates the number of occupied energy levels (electron shells) in an atom.
  • What is the charge on the barium ion?
    Barium ion has a +2 charge.
  • Which is not a typical cation of chromium?
    Chromium typically forms +2 and +3 cations; +1 is not typical.
  • Metal ions always have what type of charge?
    Metal ions always have a positive charge (cations).
  • Which of the following elements is stable?
    Noble gases, such as neon or argon, are stable and do not form ions.
  • In which set do all elements tend to form cations in binary ionic compounds?
    Metals (groups 1A, 2A, and 3A) tend to form cations in binary ionic compounds.
  • Which element has the same number of energy levels as nitrogen?
    Elements in period 2, such as oxygen or fluorine, have the same number of energy levels as nitrogen.
  • What is the charge on the copper ion in the compound CuF2?
    Copper has a +2 charge in CuF2.
  • Which of the following elements will most likely not form an ion at all?
    Noble gases, such as helium or neon, will most likely not form ions.
  • Which of the following elements has 16 protons?
    Sulfur (S) has 16 protons.
  • Which element has 20 protons inside its nucleus?
    Calcium (Ca) has 20 protons.
  • What is the charge of all halogens?
    Halogens (group 7A) form ions with a -1 charge.
  • Which of these elements has the greatest atomic number?
    Oganesson (Og) has the greatest atomic number, 118.