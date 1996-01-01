Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Charges quiz #2 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Charges quiz #2
  • What is the charge on the magnesium (Mg) ion?
    Magnesium ion has a +2 charge.
  • What is the expected charge of the elements in group IA?
    Group IA elements (alkali metals) have a +1 charge.
  • Which element has the same number of energy levels as lithium?
    Elements in period 2, such as beryllium or boron, have the same number of energy levels as lithium.
  • What is the most likely reason that Mendeleev placed tellurium before iodine?
    Mendeleev placed tellurium before iodine to maintain the order of elements by properties, despite atomic mass.
  • Does any element with atomic number Z ≥ 92 match the description of a main group element?
    No, elements with Z ≥ 92 are actinides and not main group elements.
  • Which element is the most reactive: sodium, nickel, carbon, or oxygen?
    Sodium is the most reactive among these elements.
  • What did Mendeleev finally insert in order for the elements to make sense in their locations?
    Mendeleev inserted gaps for undiscovered elements to maintain periodic trends.
  • Which element has the most protons?
    Oganesson (Og) has the most protons, atomic number 118.
  • What are the typical charges for elements on the periodic table?
    Group 1A: +1, Group 2A: +2, Group 3A: +3, Group 5A: -3, Group 6A: -2, Group 7A: -1.
  • Which period 3 metal is more reactive than magnesium?
    Sodium, a period 3 metal, is more reactive than magnesium.
  • What is the charge of phosphorus when it forms an ion?
    Phosphorus forms a -3 ion.
  • Is chlorine (Cl) a metal or nonmetal?
    Chlorine is a nonmetal.
  • What is the charge of zinc when it forms an ion?
    Zinc forms a +2 ion.
  • Do elements in the third period of the periodic table all have occupied energy levels?
    Yes, elements in the third period all have three occupied energy levels.
  • Which group tends to form 1+ ions?
    Group 1A elements (alkali metals) tend to form 1+ ions.
  • Where are cations found on the periodic table?
    Cations are formed by metals, which are found on the left and center of the periodic table.
  • How is the periodic table arranged?
    The periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number (number of protons).