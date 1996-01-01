Periodic Table: Charges quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What is the charge on the magnesium (Mg) ion? Magnesium ion has a +2 charge.

What is the expected charge of the elements in group IA? Group IA elements (alkali metals) have a +1 charge.

Which element has the same number of energy levels as lithium? Elements in period 2, such as beryllium or boron, have the same number of energy levels as lithium.

What is the most likely reason that Mendeleev placed tellurium before iodine? Mendeleev placed tellurium before iodine to maintain the order of elements by properties, despite atomic mass.

Does any element with atomic number Z ≥ 92 match the description of a main group element? No, elements with Z ≥ 92 are actinides and not main group elements.

Which element is the most reactive: sodium, nickel, carbon, or oxygen? Sodium is the most reactive among these elements.