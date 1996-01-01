Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How is the periodic table organized? The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number, grouping elements with similar properties into columns called groups or families.

Which element is a metalloid? A metalloid is an element with properties of both metals and nonmetals; examples include silicon, boron, and arsenic.

Which element is a metalloid: selenium (Se), germanium (Ge), phosphorus (P), or iodine (I)? Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid.

Which part of the periodic table would contain an element with a partially filled f sublevel? Elements with a partially filled f sublevel are found in the f-block, which includes the lanthanides and actinides.

In which block of the periodic table is uranium (U) found: s block, d block, p block, or f block? Uranium (U) is found in the f block of the periodic table.

Which of the following elements is a metalloid? A metalloid is an element such as silicon (Si), boron (B), or arsenic (As).