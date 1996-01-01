Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1
How is the periodic table organized?
The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number, grouping elements with similar properties into columns called groups or families.Which element is a metalloid?
A metalloid is an element with properties of both metals and nonmetals; examples include silicon, boron, and arsenic.Which element is a metalloid: selenium (Se), germanium (Ge), phosphorus (P), or iodine (I)?
Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid.Which part of the periodic table would contain an element with a partially filled f sublevel?
Elements with a partially filled f sublevel are found in the f-block, which includes the lanthanides and actinides.In which block of the periodic table is uranium (U) found: s block, d block, p block, or f block?
Uranium (U) is found in the f block of the periodic table.Which of the following elements is a metalloid?
A metalloid is an element such as silicon (Si), boron (B), or arsenic (As).How many elements are on the periodic table?
There are currently 118 known elements on the periodic table.What is the element Ar classified as in the periodic table?
Argon (Ar) is classified as a nonmetal, specifically a noble gas.How did Moseley establish a more accurate periodic table?
Moseley arranged elements by increasing atomic number, which resolved inconsistencies in Mendeleev's arrangement by atomic mass.How many orbital blocks are represented in this periodic table?
There are four orbital blocks: s, p, d, and f.Which groups on the periodic table contain metalloids?
The periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number, with elements grouped by similar properties.How many elements are there?
Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number in the modern periodic table.What are the rows of the periodic table called?
The rows of the periodic table are called periods.Who is credited with creating the first periodic table?
Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first periodic table.What property is the periodic table organized by?
The periodic table is organized by atomic number.Which pure substance can be classified as an element?
Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.Which element would be the most conductive and malleable: copper, hydrogen, neon, or nitrogen?
Copper is the most conductive and malleable among these elements.What elemental classification does oxygen belong to?
Oxygen is classified as a nonmetal.Which element is an example of a metalloid?
Boron (B) is an example of a metalloid.What did Mendeleev create for other scientists?
Mendeleev created the first periodic table of elements.Where are the metalloids located on the periodic table?
Metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.Which of the following elements is a metal?
Magnesium is classified as a metal.Which elements are metalloids?
A substance made of only one type of atom, such as gold (Au), is classified as an element.What is the significance of the periodic table of elements?
The periodic table organizes elements by their properties, making it easier to understand and predict chemical behavior.Which element is a nonmetal?
Carbon (C) is a nonmetal.Where are metalloids found on the periodic table?
To determine if an element is a metal, check if it is located on the left and center of the periodic table and has properties like luster and conductivity.