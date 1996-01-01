Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How is the periodic table organized?
    The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number, grouping elements with similar properties into columns called groups or families.
  • Which element is a metalloid?
    A metalloid is an element with properties of both metals and nonmetals; examples include silicon, boron, and arsenic.
  • Which element is a metalloid: selenium (Se), germanium (Ge), phosphorus (P), or iodine (I)?
    Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid.
  • Which part of the periodic table would contain an element with a partially filled f sublevel?
    Elements with a partially filled f sublevel are found in the f-block, which includes the lanthanides and actinides.
  • In which block of the periodic table is uranium (U) found: s block, d block, p block, or f block?
    Uranium (U) is found in the f block of the periodic table.
  • Which of the following elements is a metalloid?
    A metalloid is an element such as silicon (Si), boron (B), or arsenic (As).
  • How many elements are on the periodic table?
    There are currently 118 known elements on the periodic table.
  • What is the element Ar classified as in the periodic table?
    Argon (Ar) is classified as a nonmetal, specifically a noble gas.
  • How did Moseley establish a more accurate periodic table?
    Moseley arranged elements by increasing atomic number, which resolved inconsistencies in Mendeleev's arrangement by atomic mass.
  • How many orbital blocks are represented in this periodic table?
    There are four orbital blocks: s, p, d, and f.
  • Which groups on the periodic table contain metalloids?
    Metalloids are found in groups 13 through 17, along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • How are elements organized on the periodic table?
    Elements are organized by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar chemical properties.
  • How are elements arranged in the periodic table?
    Elements are arranged in order of increasing atomic number.
  • How is the periodic table arranged?
    The periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number, with elements grouped by similar properties.
  • How many elements are there?
    There are 118 elements on the periodic table.
  • How are elements arranged in the modern periodic table?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number in the modern periodic table.
  • What are the rows of the periodic table called?
    The rows of the periodic table are called periods.
  • Who is credited with creating the first periodic table?
    Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first periodic table.
  • What property is the periodic table organized by?
    The periodic table is organized by atomic number.
  • Which pure substance can be classified as an element?
    A pure substance made of only one type of atom, such as oxygen (O2), is classified as an element.
  • How are the elements organized on the periodic table?
    Elements are organized by increasing atomic number and grouped by similar properties.
  • How are elements organized in the periodic table?
    Elements are organized by increasing atomic number.
  • Which element is classified as a metalloid?
    Silicon (Si) is classified as a metalloid.
  • Which element would be the most conductive and malleable: copper, hydrogen, neon, or nitrogen?
    Copper is the most conductive and malleable among these elements.
  • What elemental classification does oxygen belong to?
    Oxygen is classified as a nonmetal.
  • Which element is an example of a metalloid?
    Boron (B) is an example of a metalloid.
  • What did Mendeleev create for other scientists?
    Mendeleev created the first periodic table of elements.
  • Where are the metalloids located on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are located along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • Which of the following elements is a metal?
    An example of a metal is iron (Fe).
  • How are the elements in the modern periodic table arranged?
    They are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Which of the following is magnesium classified as?
    Magnesium is classified as a metal.
  • Which elements are metalloids?
    The metalloids are boron, silicon, germanium, arsenic, antimony, tellurium, and astatine.
  • How are the elements arranged on the periodic table?
    They are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Which is classified as an element?
    A substance made of only one type of atom, such as gold (Au), is classified as an element.
  • What is the significance of the periodic table of elements?
    The periodic table organizes elements by their properties, making it easier to understand and predict chemical behavior.
  • Which element is a nonmetal?
    Carbon (C) is a nonmetal.
  • Where are metalloids found on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are found along the staircase between metals and nonmetals.
  • How are the elements in today’s modern periodic table arranged?
    They are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • How are the elements arranged in the modern periodic table?
    Elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • Is it a metal?
    To determine if an element is a metal, check if it is located on the left and center of the periodic table and has properties like luster and conductivity.