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What are the three states of matter that elements can exist in at standard room temperature and pressure? The three states of matter are solids, liquids, and gases. At 25°C and 1 atmosphere, what state do most elements on the periodic table exist in? Most elements exist as solids under these conditions. How do the molecules in a solid behave at room temperature and pressure? Molecules in a solid are closely packed, immobile, and maintain a fixed shape and volume. Why do liquids conform to the shape but not the volume of their container? Liquid molecules move more freely than solids, allowing them to take the shape of the container but not fill its entire volume unless enough liquid is present. What property do gases have regarding the shape and volume of their container? Gases assume both the shape and the volume of their container because their molecules are far apart. Name two elements that are liquids at standard room temperature and pressure. Mercury and bromine are liquids at 25°C and 1 atmosphere. Which group on the periodic table is known as the noble gases? Group 8A is known as the noble gases. List three elements that are gases at room temperature and pressure. Hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen are gases at room temperature and pressure. Why are some elements on the periodic table not assigned a state of matter at room temperature? Some elements are synthetically made, highly unstable, and their state at room temperature is unpredictable. What is the molecular arrangement in a solid? Molecules in a solid are locked in place and in direct contact with each other. How does the molecular arrangement in a gas differ from that in a liquid? Gas molecules are much farther apart than those in a liquid, allowing gases to expand and fill their container. What happens if you put 10 mL of liquid in a 25 mL container? The liquid will conform to the shape of the container but will not fill the entire volume. Why are the states of synthetic elements difficult to determine at standard conditions? Synthetic elements are unstable and have unpredictable states at standard temperature and pressure. Give an example of a solid element at room temperature. Lithium is an example of a solid element at room temperature. What is the significance of temperature and pressure in determining an element's state of matter? Different elements prefer different states of matter depending on the temperature and pressure conditions.
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