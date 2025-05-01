What are the three states of matter that elements can exist in at standard room temperature and pressure? The three states of matter are solids, liquids, and gases.

At 25°C and 1 atmosphere, what state do most elements on the periodic table exist in? Most elements exist as solids under these conditions.

How do the molecules in a solid behave at room temperature and pressure? Molecules in a solid are closely packed, immobile, and maintain a fixed shape and volume.

Why do liquids conform to the shape but not the volume of their container? Liquid molecules move more freely than solids, allowing them to take the shape of the container but not fill its entire volume unless enough liquid is present.

What property do gases have regarding the shape and volume of their container? Gases assume both the shape and the volume of their container because their molecules are far apart.

Name two elements that are liquids at standard room temperature and pressure. Mercury and bromine are liquids at 25°C and 1 atmosphere.