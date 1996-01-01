Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #2 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What trend in atomic radius occurs across the periodic table? What causes this trend?
Atomic radius decreases across a period due to increased nuclear charge.Why does atomic radius increase as you move down a group?
Atomic radius increases down a group because more electron shells are added.What is the trend in atomic radius from top to bottom down a group?
Atomic radius increases from top to bottom down a group.Which of the following species has the largest radius?
Neutral atoms are larger than their cations; for example, K is larger than K+.What trend in atomic radius occurs down a group on the periodic table?
Atomic radius increases down a group.Which atom has the smallest atomic radius?
Helium has the smallest atomic radius.Why does atomic radius increase as you go down a group?
Atomic radius increases due to the addition of electron shells.What is the trend for atomic radius?
Atomic radius increases down a group and decreases across a period.Which of the following elements has the largest covalent radius?
Francium has the largest covalent radius among naturally occurring elements.Which best describes what tends to occur in groups that results in an increase in atomic radius?
Addition of electron shells increases atomic radius down a group.How does the atomic radius change as you go from the top to the bottom of a chemical family?
Atomic radius increases from top to bottom in a chemical family.Why does atomic size increase as you go down a grouping in the table?
Atomic size increases due to more electron shells being added.Which has the smallest atomic radius?
Helium has the smallest atomic radius.What happens to the size of an atom as you move down a group?
The size of an atom increases as you move down a group.Which element has the smallest radius?
Helium has the smallest radius.Why does atomic radius generally increase down a group on the periodic table?
Atomic radius increases down a group because more electron shells are added.Which of the following atoms has the smallest atomic radius?
Helium has the smallest atomic radius.Which of the following has the smallest radius?
Helium has the smallest radius.Which element has the smallest covalent radius on the periodic table?
Helium has the smallest covalent radius.Which of the following atoms has the largest atomic radius?
Francium has the largest atomic radius among naturally occurring elements.Why does the atomic radius increase as you go down a group?
Atomic radius increases due to the addition of electron shells.What trend is observed among the atomic radii of main-group elements across a period?
Atomic radii decrease across a period.Which has the largest atomic radius?
Francium has the largest atomic radius.What trend is observed among the atomic radii of main-group elements down a group?
Atomic radii increase down a group.How does atomic size vary within a group of the periodic table?
Atomic size increases within a group from top to bottom.Why do atoms get larger as you move down a group?
Atoms get larger due to the addition of electron shells.Consider the alkali metals in the periodic table. Which element has the smallest atomic radius?
Lithium has the smallest atomic radius among the alkali metals.An atom of which element has the largest atomic radius?
Francium has the largest atomic radius.Which of these alkali metals has the largest atomic radius?
Francium has the largest atomic radius among alkali metals.Why do both atomic size and ionic size increase as you move down a group?
Both increase due to the addition of electron shells.How do you think the atomic radii will change as electrons are added to a shell?
Adding electrons to a shell increases electron-electron repulsion, slightly increasing atomic radius.How does atomic radius change across a period?
Atomic radius decreases across a period.What happens to atomic size (radius) as you move down the periodic table?
Atomic size increases as you move down the periodic table.Which of the following atoms is the smallest?
Helium is the smallest atom.Which reason explains why atomic radius increases as you go down a group?
Atomic radius increases because more electron shells are added.Which of the following properties decreases from left to right across a period?
Atomic radius decreases from left to right across a period.Which of the following atoms is the largest?
Francium is the largest atom.Why does the atomic radius decrease moving left to right across a period?
Increasing nuclear charge pulls electrons closer, decreasing atomic radius.Which of these elements has the largest atomic radius?
Francium has the largest atomic radius.Why do atoms get smaller as you move across a period?
Atoms get smaller due to increased nuclear charge pulling electrons closer.