Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #2 Flashcards

What trend in atomic radius occurs across the periodic table? What causes this trend? Atomic radius decreases across a period due to increased nuclear charge.

Why does atomic radius increase as you move down a group? Atomic radius increases down a group because more electron shells are added.

What is the trend in atomic radius from top to bottom down a group? Atomic radius increases from top to bottom down a group.

Which of the following species has the largest radius? Neutral atoms are larger than their cations; for example, K is larger than K+.

What trend in atomic radius occurs down a group on the periodic table? Atomic radius increases down a group.

Which atom has the smallest atomic radius? Helium has the smallest atomic radius.