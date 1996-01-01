Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where do you find the atoms with the largest atomic radius on the periodic table? Atoms with the largest atomic radius are found at the bottom left of the periodic table.

What is meant by atomic radius? Atomic radius is the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell.

Which one of the following has the smallest atomic radius? Helium has the smallest atomic radius.

Which one of the following atoms has the largest radius? Francium has the largest atomic radius.

What happens to the atomic radius as the atomic number increases within a period? Atomic radius decreases as atomic number increases within a period.

What appears to be the trend in atomic radius as you move from left to right in a row? Atomic radius decreases from left to right in a row.