Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of these statements correctly describes a trend in atomic radii in the periodic table? Atomic radii increase down a group and decrease across a period.

Which of the following elements has the largest atomic radius? Francium has the largest atomic radius.

Rank the following atoms in order of decreasing size (i.e., largest to smallest): Rb, F, Mg, B, N. Rb > Mg > B > N > F

Atomic radii from the left to right across a period tend to: increase or decrease? Atomic radii tend to decrease from left to right across a period.