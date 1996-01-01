Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #4 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #4
Which of these statements correctly describes a trend in atomic radii in the periodic table?
Atomic radii increase down a group and decrease across a period.Which of the following elements has the largest atomic radius?
Francium has the largest atomic radius.Which of the following sequences corresponds to a correct trend in atomic radius size?
Atomic radius increases down a group and decreases across a period.Which of the following elements has the greatest atomic radius?
Francium has the greatest atomic radius.Rank the following atoms in order of decreasing size (i.e., largest to smallest): Rb, F, Mg, B, N.
Rb > Mg > B > N > FAtomic radii from the left to right across a period tend to: increase or decrease?
Atomic radii tend to decrease from left to right across a period.Atomic radii from the top to the bottom of a group tend to:
Atomic radii tend to increase from top to bottom of a group.Of the following, which gives the correct order for atomic radius for Mg, Na, P, Si, and Ar?
Na > Mg > Si > P > ArThe atomic radius of main-group elements generally increases down a group because ________.
More electron shells are added.The atomic size of atoms ________.
Atomic size increases down a group and decreases across a period.Rank the following atoms in order of increasing size (i.e., smallest to largest): Li, Al, Be, Ba, O.
O < Be < Li < Al < BaWhich periodic group has the smallest atomic radius?
Group 18 (noble gases) generally have the smallest atomic radii in their periods.Rank the following elements in order of decreasing atomic radius.
Atomic radius decreases from bottom left to top right on the periodic table.The trend towards smaller atomic radii as one moves to the right in a period is _____.
Due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer.Atomic radius generally increases as we move
Down a group and to the left across a period.Rank the elements highlighted in the figure based on increasing size of their atoms.
Atomic size increases from top right to bottom left on the periodic table.If the atomic radius of aluminum is 0.143 nm, what does this value represent?
It represents the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell in aluminum.