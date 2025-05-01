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What happens to metallic character as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Metallic character decreases as you move towards the top right corner. How does atomic radius change as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Atomic radius decreases as you move towards the top right corner. Which periodic trends are classified as Type A? Type A trends include metallic character and atomic radius. What is the direction of change for Type A periodic trends? Type A trends decrease as you move towards the top right corner. Which properties are classified as Type B periodic trends? Type B trends include ionization energy, electron affinity, electronegativity, and effective nuclear charge. What happens to ionization energy as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move towards the top right corner. How does electron affinity change as you move towards the top right corner? Electron affinity increases as you move towards the top right corner. What is the trend for electronegativity as you move towards the top right corner? Electronegativity increases as you move towards the top right corner. How does effective nuclear charge change as you move towards the top right corner? Effective nuclear charge increases as you move towards the top right corner. What is the common feature of Type B periodic trends? Type B trends start with either 'I' or 'E' in their names. Does ionic radius fit into Type A or Type B periodic trends? No, ionic radius does not fit into either group because it depends on the number of electrons. Why is ionic radius considered an exception among periodic trends? Ionic radius is an exception because it is influenced by the number of electrons, not just position on the periodic table. How can grouping periodic trends help in understanding element behavior? Grouping trends helps quickly predict and understand chemical properties and reactivity of elements. What is the overall direction for most periodic trends as you move towards the top right corner? Most trends either increase or decrease as you move towards the top right corner, depending on their type. What is a useful way to remember periodic trends for exams? Remembering Type A and Type B groupings helps organize and recall periodic trends efficiently.
Periodic Trend: Cumulative quiz
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