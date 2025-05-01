What happens to metallic character as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Metallic character decreases as you move towards the top right corner.

How does atomic radius change as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Atomic radius decreases as you move towards the top right corner.

Which periodic trends are classified as Type A? Type A trends include metallic character and atomic radius.

What is the direction of change for Type A periodic trends? Type A trends decrease as you move towards the top right corner.

Which properties are classified as Type B periodic trends? Type B trends include ionization energy, electron affinity, electronegativity, and effective nuclear charge.

What happens to ionization energy as you move towards the top right corner of the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move towards the top right corner.