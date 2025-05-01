What two forces do electrons experience within an atom? Electrons experience attraction to the positively charged nucleus and repulsion from other negatively charged electrons.

What is effective nuclear charge (Zeff)? Effective nuclear charge is the net attractive force experienced by an electron from the nucleus, accounting for repulsion by inner electrons.

How does Zeff affect the position of electrons relative to the nucleus? As Zeff increases, electrons are drawn closer to the nucleus due to stronger attraction.

What is the shielding constant in the context of Zeff? The shielding constant represents the repulsive force from inner core electrons that reduces the attraction between the nucleus and valence electrons.

How does increasing the shielding constant affect valence electrons? Increasing the shielding constant pushes valence electrons further away from the nucleus due to greater repulsion.

What is the formula for calculating Zeff for a valence electron? Zeff = atomic number - shielding constant.