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What two forces do electrons experience within an atom? Electrons experience attraction to the positively charged nucleus and repulsion from other negatively charged electrons. What is effective nuclear charge (Zeff)? Effective nuclear charge is the net attractive force experienced by an electron from the nucleus, accounting for repulsion by inner electrons. How does Zeff affect the position of electrons relative to the nucleus? As Zeff increases, electrons are drawn closer to the nucleus due to stronger attraction. What is the shielding constant in the context of Zeff? The shielding constant represents the repulsive force from inner core electrons that reduces the attraction between the nucleus and valence electrons. How does increasing the shielding constant affect valence electrons? Increasing the shielding constant pushes valence electrons further away from the nucleus due to greater repulsion. What is the formula for calculating Zeff for a valence electron? Zeff = atomic number - shielding constant. How does increasing the shell number (n) affect the attractive force between electrons and the nucleus? Increasing the shell number increases the distance between electrons and the nucleus, lowering the attractive force. What happens to the attractive force when more electrons are added to the same shell? Adding more electrons to the same shell increases the attractive force between the electrons and the nucleus. What is the periodic trend for Zeff across a period? Zeff increases from left to right across a period in the periodic table. How does Zeff change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Zeff increases as you move up a group in the periodic table. What is the general pattern for Zeff on the periodic table? Zeff increases toward the top right corner of the periodic table. What does the principal quantum number (n) represent? The principal quantum number (n) represents the shell number of an electron in an atom. How is the shielding constant determined for Zeff calculations? The shielding constant is determined by counting the number of inner core electrons for the element. What is the electron configuration of aluminum? Aluminum's electron configuration is 1s2, 2s2, 2p6, 3s2, 3p1. Why is Zeff important in understanding atomic structure? Zeff helps explain how strongly electrons are held by the nucleus, influencing atomic structure and periodic trends.
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge quiz
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