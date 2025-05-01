What is electron affinity (EA) in chemistry? Electron affinity is the energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom or ion, usually measured in kilojoules.

Is the process of adding an electron to a neutral atom exothermic or endothermic? It is exothermic, meaning energy is released during the process.

What does a more negative electron affinity value indicate about an element's tendency to gain electrons? A more negative electron affinity means the element has a stronger tendency to gain an electron.

How does electron affinity generally change as you move toward the top right corner of the periodic table? Electron affinity generally becomes more negative, indicating an increase in exothermicity.

What does it mean if an element has an electron affinity equal to or greater than zero? It means the element does not readily accept an electron, often due to stable electron configurations.

Why do noble gases have electron affinities equal to or greater than zero? Noble gases have completely filled orbitals, making them stable and reluctant to accept additional electrons.