Back
What is the definition of ionic radius? Ionic radius is the distance from an ion's nucleus to its outermost electron shell. How does the ionic radius trend differ from other periodic trends? Ionic radius does not follow the general top-right direction on the periodic table; instead, it depends on the number of electrons in the ion. What happens to the ionic radius when an atom loses electrons to become a cation? The ionic radius decreases because the ion loses a valence shell, making it smaller than its neutral atom. Why are cations smaller than their neutral atoms? Cations are smaller because they lose electrons, reducing the number of electron shells and decreasing electron-electron repulsion. What happens to the ionic radius when an atom gains electrons to become an anion? The ionic radius increases because the added electrons increase electron-electron repulsion in the outer shell. Why are anions larger than their neutral atoms? Anions are larger because gaining electrons increases repulsion among electrons, expanding the outer shell. What is the general trend for ionic radius as the number of electrons increases? As the number of electrons increases, the ionic radius becomes larger. Does the periodic table position directly determine ionic radius? No, ionic radius is determined by the number of electrons, not by the element's position on the periodic table. What is the electron configuration of neutral lithium and its cation? Neutral lithium is 1s² 2s¹, and lithium ion (Li⁺) is 1s² after losing one electron. How does losing a valence electron affect the size of an ion? Losing a valence electron reduces the number of electron shells, making the ion smaller. What is the electron configuration of neutral oxygen and its anion? Neutral oxygen is 1s² 2s² 2p⁴, and oxide ion (O²⁻) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ after gaining two electrons. How does gaining electrons affect the size of an ion? Gaining electrons increases electron-electron repulsion, causing the ionic radius to increase. What should you focus on to determine the trend in ionic radius? You should focus on the total number of electrons in the ion. What is the relationship between electron number and ionic radius? More electrons result in a larger ionic radius. Why is understanding ionic radius important in chemistry? It helps predict and explain the properties of ions in various chemical contexts.
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules