What is the definition of ionic radius? Ionic radius is the distance from an ion's nucleus to its outermost electron shell.

How does the ionic radius trend differ from other periodic trends? Ionic radius does not follow the general top-right direction on the periodic table; instead, it depends on the number of electrons in the ion.

What happens to the ionic radius when an atom loses electrons to become a cation? The ionic radius decreases because the ion loses a valence shell, making it smaller than its neutral atom.

Why are cations smaller than their neutral atoms? Cations are smaller because they lose electrons, reducing the number of electron shells and decreasing electron-electron repulsion.

What happens to the ionic radius when an atom gains electrons to become an anion? The ionic radius increases because the added electrons increase electron-electron repulsion in the outer shell.

Why are anions larger than their neutral atoms? Anions are larger because gaining electrons increases repulsion among electrons, expanding the outer shell.