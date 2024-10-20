Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius definitions

Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius definitions
  • Ionic Radius
    Distance from an ion's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, influenced by the number of electrons.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion that is smaller than its neutral atom due to loss of valence electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion that is larger than its neutral atom due to gain of electrons.
  • Electron Shell
    The orbit followed by electrons around an atom's nucleus, determining the atom's size.
  • Valence Electron
    An electron in the outer shell of an atom, involved in forming bonds and determining ionic size.
  • Electron-Electron Repulsion
    The force that increases ionic radius when additional electrons are added to an ion.
  • Periodic Trend
    A pattern observed in the periodic table, such as changes in ionic radius with electron count.
  • Neutral Atom
    An atom with no net charge, having equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • Lithium Ion
    A cation formed by losing one electron, resulting in a smaller size than the neutral lithium atom.
  • Oxide Ion
    An anion formed by gaining two electrons, resulting in a larger size than the neutral oxygen atom.