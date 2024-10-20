Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius definitions Flashcards
Back
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Ionic RadiusDistance from an ion's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, influenced by the number of electrons.
- CationA positively charged ion that is smaller than its neutral atom due to loss of valence electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion that is larger than its neutral atom due to gain of electrons.
- Electron ShellThe orbit followed by electrons around an atom's nucleus, determining the atom's size.
- Valence ElectronAn electron in the outer shell of an atom, involved in forming bonds and determining ionic size.
- Electron-Electron RepulsionThe force that increases ionic radius when additional electrons are added to an ion.
- Periodic TrendA pattern observed in the periodic table, such as changes in ionic radius with electron count.
- Neutral AtomAn atom with no net charge, having equal numbers of protons and electrons.
- Lithium IonA cation formed by losing one electron, resulting in a smaller size than the neutral lithium atom.
- Oxide IonAn anion formed by gaining two electrons, resulting in a larger size than the neutral oxygen atom.