Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius definitions Flashcards

Ionic Radius Distance from an ion's nucleus to its outermost electron shell, influenced by the number of electrons.

Cation A positively charged ion that is smaller than its neutral atom due to loss of valence electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion that is larger than its neutral atom due to gain of electrons.

Electron Shell The orbit followed by electrons around an atom's nucleus, determining the atom's size.

Valence Electron An electron in the outer shell of an atom, involved in forming bonds and determining ionic size.

Electron-Electron Repulsion The force that increases ionic radius when additional electrons are added to an ion.

Periodic Trend A pattern observed in the periodic table, such as changes in ionic radius with electron count.

Neutral Atom An atom with no net charge, having equal numbers of protons and electrons.

Lithium Ion A cation formed by losing one electron, resulting in a smaller size than the neutral lithium atom.