Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius quiz #1 Flashcards

Which element has an ion that is smaller than an ion of calcium? An element that forms a cation with fewer electrons than Ca2+, such as magnesium (Mg2+), will have an ion smaller than a calcium ion.

How do ionic radii vary moving down a group? Ionic radii increase as you move down a group because each successive element has an additional electron shell.

Why is the sodium cation larger than the magnesium cation? The sodium cation (Na+) is larger than the magnesium cation (Mg2+) because Na+ has more electrons than Mg2+, resulting in a larger ionic radius.

Which isoelectronic series is correctly arranged in order of increasing radius? In an isoelectronic series, the ion with the most negative charge has the largest radius, and the one with the most positive charge has the smallest. For example: Mg2+ < Na+ < F− < O2−.

Describe the change in size when an atom becomes a cation. When an atom becomes a cation, it loses electrons, resulting in a decrease in ionic radius compared to its neutral atom.

Which of the following elements has the smallest ionic radius? Among a set of ions, the one with the highest positive charge and fewest electrons (such as Al3+ compared to Na+ or Mg2+) will have the smallest ionic radius.