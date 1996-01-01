Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #3
  • Ionization energy _____ across a period.
    Ionization energy increases across a period.
  • Ionization energies of elements _________ down a group and generally __________ across a period.
    Ionization energies decrease down a group and generally increase across a period.
  • Arrange these elements according to first ionization energy.
    Arrange elements from lowest to highest first ionization energy: bottom left to top right of the periodic table.
  • Rank the following elements according to their ionization energy.
    Rank elements from lowest to highest ionization energy: bottom left to top right of the periodic table.
  • Among the elements of the main group, the first ionization energy increases in which direction?
    First ionization energy increases from left to right across a period and from bottom to top within a group.
  • The first five ionization energies of a period element have the following pattern: what is the general trend?
    Each successive ionization energy is higher than the previous, as removing additional electrons requires more energy.
  • Arrange these elements according to first ionization energy.
    Arrange elements from lowest to highest first ionization energy: bottom left to top right of the periodic table.
  • Rank these elements according to first ionization energy.
    Rank elements from lowest to highest first ionization energy: bottom left to top right of the periodic table.
  • Why is the process of removing an electron from a gaseous atom considered endothermic?
    Because energy must be absorbed to overcome the attraction between the electron and the nucleus, making the ionization energy always a positive value.
  • What is the reason for the lower ionization energy of group 3A elements compared to group 2A elements in the same period?
    Group 2A elements have fully filled s orbitals, which are more stable, so it requires more energy to remove an electron compared to group 3A elements, whose p orbitals are less stable when partially filled.