Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #3 Flashcards

Ionization energy _____ across a period. Ionization energy increases across a period.

Ionization energies of elements _________ down a group and generally __________ across a period. Ionization energies decrease down a group and generally increase across a period.

Arrange these elements according to first ionization energy. Arrange elements from lowest to highest first ionization energy: bottom left to top right of the periodic table.

Rank the following elements according to their ionization energy. Rank elements from lowest to highest ionization energy: bottom left to top right of the periodic table.

Among the elements of the main group, the first ionization energy increases in which direction? First ionization energy increases from left to right across a period and from bottom to top within a group.

The first five ionization energies of a period element have the following pattern: what is the general trend? Each successive ionization energy is higher than the previous, as removing additional electrons requires more energy.