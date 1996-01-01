Periodic Trend: Metallic Character quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

Which characteristic makes some metals important in electronic devices? High electrical conductivity makes metals important in electronic devices.

Which element is dull and brittle? Nonmetals, such as sulfur, are dull and brittle.

Which of these elements is most reactive: lithium, sodium, or potassium? Potassium is the most reactive among these due to its higher metallic character.

What type of elements are shiny? Metals are typically shiny due to their luster.

What is one property of metalloids? Metalloids are semiconductors, having intermediate electrical conductivity.

Which of the following elements is the most electropositive: sodium, magnesium, or aluminum? Sodium is the most electropositive due to its high metallic character.