Periodic Trend: Metallic Character quiz #2 Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character quiz #2
  • Which characteristic makes some metals important in electronic devices?
    High electrical conductivity makes metals important in electronic devices.
  • Which element is dull and brittle?
    Nonmetals, such as sulfur, are dull and brittle.
  • Which of these elements is most reactive: lithium, sodium, or potassium?
    Potassium is the most reactive among these due to its higher metallic character.
  • What type of elements are shiny?
    Metals are typically shiny due to their luster.
  • What is one property of metalloids?
    Metalloids are semiconductors, having intermediate electrical conductivity.
  • Which of the following elements is the most electropositive: sodium, magnesium, or aluminum?
    Sodium is the most electropositive due to its high metallic character.
  • Which of the following elements have the most metallic character: sodium, magnesium, or aluminum?
    Sodium has the most metallic character.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of nonmetals?
    Nonmetals are generally brittle and poor conductors of electricity.
  • Which element forms easily into thin sheets?
    Gold is highly malleable and forms easily into thin sheets.
  • What is the most reactive element?
    Cesium is the most reactive metal; fluorine is the most reactive nonmetal.
  • Why do noble gases rarely react with other elements?
    Noble gases have full valence electron shells, making them stable and unreactive.
  • At which location in the periodic table would the most active metallic element be found?
    The most active metallic element is found at the bottom left of the periodic table.
  • Which statement describes a characteristic of most metals?
    Most metals are malleable, ductile, and good conductors of electricity.
  • Which of the following is a property of most metalloids?
    Most metalloids are semiconductors.
  • Which of the following is a property of metals?
    Metals are good conductors of heat and electricity.
  • What happens to metal reactivity down a group?
    Metal reactivity increases as you move down a group.
  • In which directions does metal reactivity increase on the periodic table?
    Metal reactivity increases from right to left across a period and from top to bottom down a group.
  • Elements found to the left of the metalloids on the periodic table display which properties?
    Elements to the left of the metalloids are metals, showing high metallic character.
  • Would you normally expect neon (Ne) to form compounds?
    No, neon is a noble gas and rarely forms compounds.
  • Elements found to the right of the metalloids on the periodic table display which properties?
    Elements to the right of the metalloids are nonmetals, showing low metallic character.
  • Which element best conducts electricity: argon, copper, nitrogen, or oxygen?
    Copper best conducts electricity among the listed elements.
  • Which group has the greatest metallic character?
    Group 1 (alkali metals) has the greatest metallic character.
  • Choose the property that best predicts metallic behavior of elements in the periodic table.
    The ease with which an element loses electrons best predicts metallic behavior.
  • Does metallic element reactivity increase as you move left to right in a period?
    No, metallic element reactivity decreases as you move left to right in a period.