What is the first ionization energy (IE1) of an atom? It is the energy required to remove the first electron from a gaseous atom, resulting in a positively charged ion.

How does the charge of an atom change after each electron is removed in successive ionizations? The atom becomes more positively charged with each electron removed, increasing its charge by +1 each time.

Why do successive ionization energies increase for an element? Each subsequent electron is harder to remove because the ion becomes more positively charged, increasing the attraction to the remaining electrons.

What happens to the ionization energy when inner core electrons are removed after all valence electrons are gone? There is a large jump in ionization energy, indicating much more energy is needed to remove inner core electrons.

How can large jumps in ionization energy help predict the number of valence electrons in an element? The jump occurs after all valence electrons are removed, revealing how many electrons an element tends to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration.

What is the trend in ionization energy values as more electrons are removed from an atom? Ionization energy values increase with each successive electron removed.