now with successive ionization energies, realized that there is an ever increasing amount of energy required each time an electron is removed. So if you look at the numbers here, you can see we have our first ionization energies, then our second all the way to our seventh. And you can see that with each organization energy for each element the number increases. It gets harder and harder to remove the next electron. You can see lithium goals from 5. 20.2 to 7298. Now we're gonna say traditionally, elements lose valence electrons to become isil. Elektronik to the noble gasses were going to say here, Ah, large jump in organization energy results when we begin to remove the inner core electrons now think about it. Lithium is in Group one A. It only wants to lose one electron to become just like a noble gas. When we try to take away its second electron, we're gonna need ionization energy to look at how much more energy is required. It's such a huge jump, more than a 10 fold increase. Beryllium wants to lose two electrons to become like a noble gas because it's a group to a here. You can see that going from the first ionization energy to the next, there's an increase. It's less than double when. Once we remove the second electron, it's now a noble gas. If I try to go in and take away the third electron, look at how much the energy increases. It jumps way up so you can predict where jump in ionization energy will occur. Remember each of these elements wanna lose enough electrons to become just like a noble gas. Once you lose too many electrons, it's gonna jump up in energy oxygen, for example, if it were to lose six electrons, it will become like a noble gas. I know oxygen likes to gain electrons, not lose them. But we're talking about ionization energy here. When it loses that sixth electron, it's going toe cause a huge um, it's gonna become a noble gas. But once we try to go in and take away that seventh Electron is gonna be a huge cost. Alright. So again we can predict where this big jump in ionization energy will be. It happens once our element has reached noble gas status, and then we'll be there were a little bit greedy and try to go back in and take away one additional electron. This causes a spike in the ionization energy.

