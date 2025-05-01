What does it mean for a strong acid or base to completely ionize in water? It means that all molecules of the acid or base dissociate into their respective ions, resulting in equal concentrations of the ions and the original compound.

What is the concentration of H+ ions in a 0.25 M solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl)? The concentration of H+ ions is 0.25 M, equal to the original concentration of HCl.

How many hydroxide ions (OH-) are produced per molecule of calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2)? Each molecule of calcium hydroxide produces two hydroxide ions (OH-).

What is the concentration of OH- ions in a 1.2 M solution of Ca(OH)2? The concentration of OH- ions is 2.4 M, since each Ca(OH)2 produces two OH- ions.

Which four basic anions are considered when dealing with strong bases? The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).

How is the concentration of OH- ions treated in calculations involving strong bases? The concentration of OH- ions is considered equivalent to the concentration of hydride, amide, and oxide ions.