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What does it mean for a strong acid or base to completely ionize in water? It means that all molecules of the acid or base dissociate into their respective ions, resulting in equal concentrations of the ions and the original compound. What is the concentration of H+ ions in a 0.25 M solution of hydrochloric acid (HCl)? The concentration of H+ ions is 0.25 M, equal to the original concentration of HCl. How many hydroxide ions (OH-) are produced per molecule of calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2)? Each molecule of calcium hydroxide produces two hydroxide ions (OH-). What is the concentration of OH- ions in a 1.2 M solution of Ca(OH)2? The concentration of OH- ions is 2.4 M, since each Ca(OH)2 produces two OH- ions. Which four basic anions are considered when dealing with strong bases? The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-). How is the concentration of OH- ions treated in calculations involving strong bases? The concentration of OH- ions is considered equivalent to the concentration of hydride, amide, and oxide ions. What is the relationship between pH and pOH in aqueous solutions? The sum of pH and pOH is always 14 in aqueous solutions. How do you calculate pH from the concentration of H+ ions? pH is calculated as the negative logarithm of the H+ ion concentration: pH = -log[H+]. How do you find the concentration of H+ ions if you know the pH? The concentration of H+ ions is 10 to the power of negative pH: [H+] = 10^-pH. How is pOH calculated from the concentration of OH- ions? pOH is calculated as the negative logarithm of the OH- ion concentration: pOH = -log[OH-]. How do you find the concentration of OH- ions if you know the pOH? The concentration of OH- ions is 10 to the power of negative pOH: [OH-] = 10^-pOH. Why is it important to account for the number of OH- ions produced by strong bases like Ca(OH)2? Because each formula unit produces more than one OH- ion, affecting the total concentration of OH- in solution. What happens to the concentration of ions when a strong acid or base is dissolved in water? The concentration of ions equals the initial concentration of the acid or base, adjusted for the number of ions produced per molecule. If you know the pH of a solution, how can you find its pOH? Subtract the pH from 14 to get the pOH: pOH = 14 - pH. What is the significance of the equation pH + pOH = 14? It shows the inverse relationship between acidity and basicity in water, allowing calculation of one value if the other is known.
pH of Strong Acids and Bases quiz
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