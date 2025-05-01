What does it mean when a base is described as a weak electrolyte? It means the base only partially dissociates into ions in solution.

Why do we use an ICE chart for weak bases? We use an ICE chart to calculate the equilibrium concentrations of all species in molarity.

What does ICE stand for in the context of equilibrium calculations? ICE stands for Initial, Change, Equilibrium.

What is the unit used for concentrations in an ICE chart? The unit is molarity (M), which is moles per liter.

What constant is used to describe the ionization of weak bases? The base ionization constant, Kb, is used.

How do strong bases differ from weak bases in terms of ionization? Strong bases ionize completely (100%), while weak bases ionize less than 100%.