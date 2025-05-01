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What does it mean when a base is described as a weak electrolyte? It means the base only partially dissociates into ions in solution. Why do we use an ICE chart for weak bases? We use an ICE chart to calculate the equilibrium concentrations of all species in molarity. What does ICE stand for in the context of equilibrium calculations? ICE stands for Initial, Change, Equilibrium. What is the unit used for concentrations in an ICE chart? The unit is molarity (M), which is moles per liter. What constant is used to describe the ionization of weak bases? The base ionization constant, Kb, is used. How do strong bases differ from weak bases in terms of ionization? Strong bases ionize completely (100%), while weak bases ionize less than 100%. What is the formula for percent ionization of a weak base? Percent Ionization = ([OH-] at equilibrium / Initial concentration of weak base) × 100. Why is percent ionization less than 100% for weak bases? Because weak bases only partially ionize in solution. What does Kb represent in weak base calculations? Kb represents the base ionization constant, indicating the extent of ionization. What is the significance of the equilibrium concentration of OH- in weak base calculations? It is used to determine the percent ionization of the weak base. How do you find the equilibrium concentration of species in a weak base solution? By using an ICE chart and the Kb value. What does a low percent ionization indicate about a weak base? It indicates that the base ionizes only slightly in solution. What is the main difference in the behavior of strong and weak bases in water? Strong bases dissociate completely, while weak bases only partially dissociate. Why is it important to know the percent ionization of a weak base? It helps predict the base's behavior and ionization efficiency in solution. What information do you need to calculate the percent ionization of a weak base? You need the equilibrium concentration of OH- and the initial concentration of the weak base.
pH of Weak Bases quiz
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