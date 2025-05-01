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pH of Weak Bases quiz

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  • What does it mean when a base is described as a weak electrolyte?
    It means the base only partially dissociates into ions in solution.
  • Why do we use an ICE chart for weak bases?
    We use an ICE chart to calculate the equilibrium concentrations of all species in molarity.
  • What does ICE stand for in the context of equilibrium calculations?
    ICE stands for Initial, Change, Equilibrium.
  • What is the unit used for concentrations in an ICE chart?
    The unit is molarity (M), which is moles per liter.
  • What constant is used to describe the ionization of weak bases?
    The base ionization constant, Kb, is used.
  • How do strong bases differ from weak bases in terms of ionization?
    Strong bases ionize completely (100%), while weak bases ionize less than 100%.
  • What is the formula for percent ionization of a weak base?
    Percent Ionization = ([OH-] at equilibrium / Initial concentration of weak base) × 100.
  • Why is percent ionization less than 100% for weak bases?
    Because weak bases only partially ionize in solution.
  • What does Kb represent in weak base calculations?
    Kb represents the base ionization constant, indicating the extent of ionization.
  • What is the significance of the equilibrium concentration of OH- in weak base calculations?
    It is used to determine the percent ionization of the weak base.
  • How do you find the equilibrium concentration of species in a weak base solution?
    By using an ICE chart and the Kb value.
  • What does a low percent ionization indicate about a weak base?
    It indicates that the base ionizes only slightly in solution.
  • What is the main difference in the behavior of strong and weak bases in water?
    Strong bases dissociate completely, while weak bases only partially dissociate.
  • Why is it important to know the percent ionization of a weak base?
    It helps predict the base's behavior and ionization efficiency in solution.
  • What information do you need to calculate the percent ionization of a weak base?
    You need the equilibrium concentration of OH- and the initial concentration of the weak base.