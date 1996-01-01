Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #1 Flashcards
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #1
Are chemical changes reversible?
Most chemical changes are irreversible under normal conditions because they form new substances with different chemical compositions.Which of these is an example of a physical change?
Crushing a can is an example of a physical change.Which is an example of a chemical change?
Rusting of iron is an example of a chemical change.During which changes of state does the motion of the atoms decrease?
Motion of atoms decreases during freezing, condensation, and deposition.Which of the following is a chemical change?
Burning wood is a chemical change.Which of the following is not an example of a physical change?
Burning a match is not a physical change; it is a chemical change.What happens to water when it freezes?
Water changes from a liquid to a solid, forming ice, but its chemical composition remains the same.Which is the process by which a gas changes to a solid: deposition, evaporation, freezing, or sublimation?
Deposition is the process by which a gas changes directly to a solid.What is the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?
A physical change alters the state or appearance without changing composition, while a chemical change forms new substances with different chemical properties.What happens when a substance undergoes a physical change?
The substance changes its physical state or appearance, but its chemical identity remains the same.What happens to elements and compounds that are dissolved in a solution when the water evaporates?
The dissolved elements and compounds remain as residues after the water evaporates.Water freezing and becoming ice is an example of what type of change?
It is an example of a physical change.What is the difference between a chemical change and a physical change?
A chemical change creates new substances, while a physical change does not alter the chemical identity.Which sentence describes an example of sublimation?
Dry ice (solid CO2) turning directly into carbon dioxide gas is an example of sublimation.Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
Baking a cake is an example of a chemical change.If a substance changes color, what type of change might have occurred?
A color change can indicate a chemical change has occurred.Which statement describes all chemical changes?
All chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.How is a chemical change different from a physical change?
A chemical change alters the chemical composition, while a physical change only affects physical properties.When does a physical change occur?
A physical change occurs when a substance changes its state or appearance without changing its chemical identity.Which of the following is a physical change?
Melting ice is a physical change.Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
Chopping onions is an example of a physical change.Which of these observations is an indication that a chemical reaction has occurred?
Formation of a gas or a color change indicates a chemical reaction.When you melt an ice cube, what type of change occurs?
Melting an ice cube is a physical change.What are the 5 ways to identify if a chemical reaction happened?
Indicators include color change, gas production, temperature change, formation of a precipitate, and odor change.Which sign is not for a chemical change?
A change in shape is not a sign of a chemical change.Which process represents a chemical change?
Burning a match represents a chemical change.Which of the following is not an example of a chemical change?
Melting butter is not a chemical change; it is a physical change.What is the difference between physical and chemical changes?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes create new substances.Which is a chemical change?
Frying an egg is a chemical change.Which of the following is an example of condensation in the water cycle?
Water vapor forming droplets on a cold surface is condensation.What is it called when water is heated and changes from a liquid to a gas?
This process is called evaporation or vaporization.How can you tell if a chemical change has occurred?
Signs include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, or odor change.Which example illustrates a chemical change?
Burning sugar illustrates a chemical change.What is the difference between a chemical and physical change?
Chemical changes form new substances; physical changes do not.What happens during a physical change?
The substance changes its physical state or appearance, but its chemical identity remains unchanged.How can you cause a physical change?
By changing temperature, pressure, or physically manipulating the substance (e.g., cutting, melting).Why is the melting of ice a physical change?
Because the chemical composition of water remains the same; only its state changes.How are chemical changes different from physical changes?
Chemical changes create new substances; physical changes do not.What type of change has occurred when a nail rusts?
Rusting is a chemical change.Which of the following is usually an indication of a chemical change?
Formation of a new substance is an indication of a chemical change.