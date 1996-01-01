Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Are chemical changes reversible? Most chemical changes are irreversible under normal conditions because they form new substances with different chemical compositions.

Which of these is an example of a physical change? Crushing a can is an example of a physical change.

Which is an example of a chemical change? Rusting of iron is an example of a chemical change.

During which changes of state does the motion of the atoms decrease? Motion of atoms decreases during freezing, condensation, and deposition.

Which of the following is a chemical change? Burning wood is a chemical change.

Which of the following is not an example of a physical change? Burning a match is not a physical change; it is a chemical change.