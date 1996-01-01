Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is a sign of a chemical change? Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change.

Which change of state involves a release of energy: boiling, condensation, melting, or sublimation? Condensation involves a release of energy.

Which of the following is evidence of a chemical change? Formation of a precipitate is evidence of a chemical change.

Which type of process is ice melting to become liquid? Ice melting is a physical change.

Stepping on a bag of potato chips would cause which type of change? It would cause a physical change.

When ice melts, what type of change occurs? A physical change occurs.