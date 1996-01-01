Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #2 Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which is a sign of a chemical change?
    Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change.
  • Which change of state involves a release of energy: boiling, condensation, melting, or sublimation?
    Condensation involves a release of energy.
  • Which of the following is evidence of a chemical change?
    Formation of a precipitate is evidence of a chemical change.
  • Which type of process is ice melting to become liquid?
    Ice melting is a physical change.
  • Stepping on a bag of potato chips would cause which type of change?
    It would cause a physical change.
  • When ice melts, what type of change occurs?
    A physical change occurs.
  • Why is whipping egg whites a physical change?
    Whipping egg whites changes their texture but not their chemical composition.
  • What are the 5 signs of a chemical change?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • How can you cause a substance to turn from a solid to a liquid or from a liquid to a gas?
    By adding heat (increasing temperature).
  • What is the difference between a physical and a chemical change?
    Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.
  • Why is the dissolving of sugar in water a physical change?
    Because the sugar's chemical identity remains unchanged; it is just dispersed in water.
  • How does the molecular motion of a substance change when it goes from liquid to solid?
    Molecular motion decreases as the substance freezes.
  • Which scenario is an example of a physical change?
    Cutting a watermelon into slices is a physical change.
  • Why isn’t a state change from liquid to solid a chemical reaction?
    Because the substance's chemical composition does not change.
  • Which is the process by which a gas changes to a solid?
    Deposition is the process by which a gas changes directly to a solid.
  • What signs will you notice if the change was a chemical change?
    Signs include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, or odor change.
  • When water is changed from a liquid to a gas, what type of change occurs?
    A physical change occurs (evaporation).
  • Which of these would indicate a chemical change has occurred?
    Formation of a new substance or color change.
  • Which of the following is not a potential sign of chemical change?
    Change in shape is not a sign of chemical change.
  • Which of the following is a sign of a chemical change?
    Formation of a precipitate is a sign of a chemical change.
  • What happens to the particles of a substance when it condenses?
    Particles lose energy and move closer together.
  • How do you know if a chemical change occurs?
    By observing signs such as color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, or odor change.
  • Is the change you observed during the burning of magnesium strips chemical or physical?
    Burning magnesium is a chemical change.
  • How do you know the change that occurred was only a physical change?
    If the substance's chemical identity remains the same, it is a physical change.
  • Which is most likely a physical change?
    Melting butter is most likely a physical change.
  • What occurs during a chemical change?
    New substances are formed with different chemical properties.
  • How does a physical change differ from a chemical change?
    Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.
  • Two substances were combined and immediately a gas was produced. What type of change is happening?
    A chemical change is happening.
  • Is toasting a piece of bread an example of a physical or chemical change?
    Toasting bread is a chemical change.
  • Which is a clue that a chemical change has occurred?
    Production of a gas is a clue of a chemical change.
  • Which is a physical change?
    Breaking glass is a physical change.
  • Which of the following is not a sign of a chemical change?
    Change in size is not a sign of a chemical change.
  • How do chemical changes differ from physical changes?
    Chemical changes create new substances; physical changes do not.
  • What must be done to be certain that a chemical change has taken place?
    Confirm that a new substance with different properties has formed.
  • Which of the following best indicates a chemical change?
    Formation of a new substance best indicates a chemical change.
  • Where does the wax go as the candle burns?
    The wax undergoes a chemical change, producing gases and new substances.
  • What are the signs that a chemical reaction has occurred?
    Signs include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • What are five indicators of a chemical change?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • Which of the following is a common sign that a chemical change has occurred?
    Formation of a precipitate is a common sign.
  • What are some signs that a chemical reaction has occurred?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.