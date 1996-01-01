Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #2 Flashcards
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #2
Which is a sign of a chemical change?
Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change.Which change of state involves a release of energy: boiling, condensation, melting, or sublimation?
Condensation involves a release of energy.Which of the following is evidence of a chemical change?
Formation of a precipitate is evidence of a chemical change.Which type of process is ice melting to become liquid?
Ice melting is a physical change.Stepping on a bag of potato chips would cause which type of change?
It would cause a physical change.When ice melts, what type of change occurs?
A physical change occurs.Why is whipping egg whites a physical change?
Whipping egg whites changes their texture but not their chemical composition.What are the 5 signs of a chemical change?
Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.How can you cause a substance to turn from a solid to a liquid or from a liquid to a gas?
By adding heat (increasing temperature).What is the difference between a physical and a chemical change?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.Why is the dissolving of sugar in water a physical change?
Because the sugar's chemical identity remains unchanged; it is just dispersed in water.How does the molecular motion of a substance change when it goes from liquid to solid?
Molecular motion decreases as the substance freezes.Which scenario is an example of a physical change?
Cutting a watermelon into slices is a physical change.Why isn’t a state change from liquid to solid a chemical reaction?
Because the substance's chemical composition does not change.Which is the process by which a gas changes to a solid?
Deposition is the process by which a gas changes directly to a solid.What signs will you notice if the change was a chemical change?
Signs include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, or odor change.When water is changed from a liquid to a gas, what type of change occurs?
A physical change occurs (evaporation).Which of these would indicate a chemical change has occurred?
Formation of a new substance or color change.Which of the following is not a potential sign of chemical change?
Change in shape is not a sign of chemical change.Which of the following is a sign of a chemical change?
Formation of a precipitate is a sign of a chemical change.What happens to the particles of a substance when it condenses?
Particles lose energy and move closer together.How do you know if a chemical change occurs?
By observing signs such as color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, or odor change.Is the change you observed during the burning of magnesium strips chemical or physical?
Burning magnesium is a chemical change.How do you know the change that occurred was only a physical change?
If the substance's chemical identity remains the same, it is a physical change.Which is most likely a physical change?
Melting butter is most likely a physical change.What occurs during a chemical change?
New substances are formed with different chemical properties.How does a physical change differ from a chemical change?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.Two substances were combined and immediately a gas was produced. What type of change is happening?
A chemical change is happening.Is toasting a piece of bread an example of a physical or chemical change?
Toasting bread is a chemical change.Which is a clue that a chemical change has occurred?
Production of a gas is a clue of a chemical change.Which is a physical change?
Breaking glass is a physical change.Which of the following is not a sign of a chemical change?
Change in size is not a sign of a chemical change.How do chemical changes differ from physical changes?
Chemical changes create new substances; physical changes do not.What must be done to be certain that a chemical change has taken place?
Confirm that a new substance with different properties has formed.Which of the following best indicates a chemical change?
Formation of a new substance best indicates a chemical change.Where does the wax go as the candle burns?
The wax undergoes a chemical change, producing gases and new substances.What are the signs that a chemical reaction has occurred?
Signs include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.What are five indicators of a chemical change?
Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.Which of the following is a common sign that a chemical change has occurred?
Formation of a precipitate is a common sign.What are some signs that a chemical reaction has occurred?
Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.