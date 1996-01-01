Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #3 Flashcards
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #3
What are signs of a chemical change?
Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.What type of change can be reversed with temperature?
Physical changes, such as phase changes, can be reversed with temperature.Which statement describes a physical change?
A physical change alters the state or appearance but not the chemical composition.Which set of procedures and observations indicates a chemical change?
Combining substances and observing gas production or color change indicates a chemical change.Which observation is a sign of a chemical change?
Formation of a precipitate is a sign of a chemical change.Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred?
Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change.Which of the following phase changes represents sublimation?
Solid to gas is sublimation.Which option is an example of a physical change?
Melting ice is an example of a physical change.Which is not a chemical change?
Evaporation of water is not a chemical change.Which process below would be considered a chemical change?
Burning wood is a chemical change.Did Pedro succeed in creating a chemical change?
If a new substance formed, Pedro succeeded in creating a chemical change.What happens to atoms during a chemical change?
Atoms rearrange to form new chemical bonds and new substances.What type of change occurs when water changes from a solid to a liquid?
A physical change occurs (melting).Why is it important to separate materials from a mixture?
To obtain pure substances or desired components without changing their chemical identities.Gallium melting into its liquid form (at 30°C) is an example of a:
Physical change.Which of the following physical changes shows a change in a substance’s state of matter?
Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.Is boiling water a physical or chemical change?
Boiling water is a physical change.What is sublimation? Give an example.
Sublimation is the process where a solid changes directly to a gas; dry ice (solid CO2) sublimating is an example.Which demonstrates a chemical change?
Burning a match demonstrates a chemical change.What are two ways to tell if a chemical reaction is taking place?
Observe color change or gas production.Which of the following is an indication that a chemical change has taken place?
Formation of a precipitate.Which of the following would not necessarily indicate a chemical reaction?
Change in physical state does not necessarily indicate a chemical reaction.Which of the following examples is evidence of a physical change?
Melting ice is evidence of a physical change.Is it possible for a change of physical state to occur in an isolated system?
Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.What is the difference between physical and chemical change?
Melting ice is not a chemical change.Which of the following causes a solid to change to a liquid?
Evaporation of water is not a chemical change.Which is the process by which a solid changes to a liquid: condensation, evaporation, melting, or sublimation?
Melting is the process by which a solid changes to a liquid.Which of the changes are chemical changes?
Burning, rusting, and cooking are chemical changes.Which would show an example of how physical changes are reversible?
Melting and refreezing water shows physical changes are reversible.What kinds of changes in substances are always physical changes?
Changes in state, shape, or size are always physical changes.What happens to water as it evaporates?
Water changes from liquid to gas, but its chemical composition remains the same.Which of the following is evidence that a chemical reaction has occurred?
Change in physical state is not a sign of a chemical change.What kind of reaction occurs as water is frozen into ice?
Freezing water is a physical change.Physical or chemical change?
If the identity remains the same, it is a physical change; if a new substance forms, it is a chemical change.Can a chemical change be undone?
Most chemical changes cannot be undone under normal conditions.