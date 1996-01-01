Skip to main content
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #3 Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #3
  • What are signs of a chemical change?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • What type of change can be reversed with temperature?
    Physical changes, such as phase changes, can be reversed with temperature.
  • Which statement describes a physical change?
    A physical change alters the state or appearance but not the chemical composition.
  • Which set of procedures and observations indicates a chemical change?
    Combining substances and observing gas production or color change indicates a chemical change.
  • Which observation is a sign of a chemical change?
    Formation of a precipitate is a sign of a chemical change.
  • Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred?
    Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change.
  • Which of the following phase changes represents sublimation?
    Solid to gas is sublimation.
  • Which option is an example of a physical change?
    Melting ice is an example of a physical change.
  • Which is not a chemical change?
    Evaporation of water is not a chemical change.
  • Which process below would be considered a chemical change?
    Burning wood is a chemical change.
  • Did Pedro succeed in creating a chemical change?
    If a new substance formed, Pedro succeeded in creating a chemical change.
  • What happens to atoms during a chemical change?
    Atoms rearrange to form new chemical bonds and new substances.
  • What type of change occurs when water changes from a solid to a liquid?
    A physical change occurs (melting).
  • Why is it important to separate materials from a mixture?
    To obtain pure substances or desired components without changing their chemical identities.
  • Gallium melting into its liquid form (at 30°C) is an example of a:
    Physical change.
  • Which of the following physical changes shows a change in a substance’s state of matter?
    Boiling water shows a change in state of matter.
  • What are the indicators of a chemical change?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • Is boiling water a physical or chemical change?
    Boiling water is a physical change.
  • What is sublimation? Give an example.
    Sublimation is the process where a solid changes directly to a gas; dry ice (solid CO2) sublimating is an example.
  • Which demonstrates a chemical change?
    Burning a match demonstrates a chemical change.
  • What are two ways to tell if a chemical reaction is taking place?
    Observe color change or gas production.
  • Which of the following is an indication that a chemical change has taken place?
    Formation of a precipitate.
  • Which of the following would not necessarily indicate a chemical reaction?
    Change in physical state does not necessarily indicate a chemical reaction.
  • Which of the following examples is evidence of a physical change?
    Melting ice is evidence of a physical change.
  • Is it possible for a change of physical state to occur in an isolated system?
    Yes, physical state changes can occur in an isolated system if energy is exchanged.
  • What are some signs of a chemical change?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • What is the difference between physical and chemical change?
    Physical change does not alter chemical composition; chemical change does.
  • Which of these is not an example of a chemical change?
    Melting ice is not a chemical change.
  • Which of the following causes a solid to change to a liquid?
    Adding heat causes a solid to melt into a liquid.
  • Which of the following is not an example of chemical change?
    Evaporation of water is not a chemical change.
  • Which is the process by which a solid changes to a liquid: condensation, evaporation, melting, or sublimation?
    Melting is the process by which a solid changes to a liquid.
  • Which of the changes are chemical changes?
    Burning, rusting, and cooking are chemical changes.
  • Which would show an example of how physical changes are reversible?
    Melting and refreezing water shows physical changes are reversible.
  • What kinds of changes in substances are always physical changes?
    Changes in state, shape, or size are always physical changes.
  • What happens to water as it evaporates?
    Water changes from liquid to gas, but its chemical composition remains the same.
  • Which of the following is evidence that a chemical reaction has occurred?
    Formation of a new substance is evidence of a chemical reaction.
  • Which is not a sign of a chemical change?
    Change in physical state is not a sign of a chemical change.
  • What kind of reaction occurs as water is frozen into ice?
    Freezing water is a physical change.
  • Physical or chemical change?
    If the identity remains the same, it is a physical change; if a new substance forms, it is a chemical change.
  • Can a chemical change be undone?
    Most chemical changes cannot be undone under normal conditions.