Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #3 Flashcards

What are signs of a chemical change? Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.

What type of change can be reversed with temperature? Physical changes, such as phase changes, can be reversed with temperature.

Which statement describes a physical change? A physical change alters the state or appearance but not the chemical composition.

Which set of procedures and observations indicates a chemical change? Combining substances and observing gas production or color change indicates a chemical change.

Which observation is a sign of a chemical change? Formation of a precipitate is a sign of a chemical change.

Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change has occurred? Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change.