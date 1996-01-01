Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When water evaporates, what type of change occurs? Evaporation is a physical change.

What happens to water when it evaporates? Water changes from liquid to gas, but its chemical composition remains unchanged.

How do particles differ after a chemical change? Particles rearrange to form new substances with different chemical properties.

What kind of change is boiling water for soup? Boiling water is a physical change.

An atom loses an electron to another atom. Is this an example of a physical or chemical change? This is a chemical change.

Which of the following processes does not involve a change in chemical properties? Melting ice does not involve a change in chemical properties.