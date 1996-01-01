Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #4 Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • When water evaporates, what type of change occurs?
    Evaporation is a physical change.
  • What happens to water when it evaporates?
    Water changes from liquid to gas, but its chemical composition remains unchanged.
  • How do particles differ after a chemical change?
    Particles rearrange to form new substances with different chemical properties.
  • What kind of change is boiling water for soup?
    Boiling water is a physical change.
  • An atom loses an electron to another atom. Is this an example of a physical or chemical change?
    This is a chemical change.
  • Which of the following processes does not involve a change in chemical properties?
    Melting ice does not involve a change in chemical properties.
  • Which of the following can indicate that a chemical change has occurred?
    Formation of a precipitate can indicate a chemical change.
  • How do you know that a chemical change has occurred?
    By observing formation of new substances or changes in color, gas, temperature, precipitate, or odor.
  • What are some signs that a chemical reaction might have occurred?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • Which observation would indicate that a chemical reaction occurred?
    Production of a gas or color change.
  • Which are signs that a chemical change might have happened?
    Color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • Which is not a sign that tells you if a chemical reaction has occurred?
    Change in shape is not a sign of a chemical reaction.
  • How can you tell when a chemical reaction has occurred?
    By observing formation of new substances or changes in color, gas, temperature, precipitate, or odor.
  • What kind of change is burning sugar?
    Burning sugar is a chemical change.
  • Which statement describes one of the main differences between a physical and a chemical change?
    A chemical change forms new substances; a physical change does not.
  • Which of the following accurately describes vaporization?
    Vaporization is the process where a liquid changes to a gas.
  • How can you tell a chemical reaction or change has taken place?
    By observing formation of new substances or changes in color, gas, temperature, precipitate, or odor.
  • Is this a physical change or a chemical change: a campfire?
    A campfire is a chemical change.
  • What is the difference between a physical property and a chemical property?
    Physical properties can be observed without changing composition; chemical properties describe how a substance reacts to form new substances.
  • Which observation most likely indicates that only a chemical change has taken place?
    Formation of a new substance most likely indicates a chemical change.
  • What is not a possible sign of a chemical change?
    Change in size is not a possible sign of a chemical change.
  • Which of the following is an example of physical change?
    Melting ice is an example of a physical change.
  • The melting of an ice cube is an example of what kind of reaction?
    It is an example of a physical change.
  • Which of the following is not a sign of chemical change?
    Change in shape is not a sign of chemical change.
  • Which of the following is not a possible sign of a chemical change?
    Change in physical state is not a possible sign of a chemical change.
  • What happens when a solid melts?
    The solid changes to a liquid, but its chemical composition remains the same.
  • Which change of state takes place when a gas loses energy?
    Condensation or deposition occurs when a gas loses energy.
  • What is the main difference between physical properties and chemical properties?
    Physical properties can be observed without changing composition; chemical properties involve changes in composition.
  • Why is melting an ice cube a reversible physical change?
    Because the process can be reversed by refreezing the water.
  • How is ice melting different from burning something?
    Ice melting is a physical change; burning is a chemical change that forms new substances.
  • How do you know if a chemical reaction has occurred?
    By observing formation of new substances or changes in color, gas, temperature, precipitate, or odor.
  • Which of these is a chemical change?
    Cooking an egg is a chemical change.
  • Why is ice melting not a chemical change?
    Because the chemical composition of water does not change.
  • Which is not an example of a chemical change?
    Boiling water is not a chemical change.
  • Which is an example of chemical change?
    Burning wood is an example of chemical change.
  • What type of change forms a new substance?
    A chemical change forms a new substance.
  • How can you determine if a physical or chemical change has occurred?
    Check if the substance's chemical identity has changed; if so, it's chemical; if not, it's physical.
  • How can a chemical change be reversed?
    Most chemical changes cannot be reversed under normal conditions.
  • What happens to the salt during evaporation?
    Salt remains as a residue after water evaporates.
  • Which is the process by which a solid changes to a liquid?
    Melting is the process by which a solid changes to a liquid.