Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #5 Flashcards

What makes physical properties different from chemical properties? Physical properties can be observed without changing composition; chemical properties involve changes in composition.

Is baking a cake a chemical or physical change? Baking a cake is a chemical change.

How is a chemical change different than a physical change? A chemical change forms new substances; a physical change does not.

Example of a chemical change? Rusting of iron is a chemical change.

Why is boiling water a physical change? Because the chemical composition of water remains unchanged.

Which of the following is not an indication of a chemical change? Change in shape is not an indication of a chemical change.