Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #5 Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #5
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #5
What makes physical properties different from chemical properties?
Physical properties can be observed without changing composition; chemical properties involve changes in composition.Is baking a cake a chemical or physical change?
Baking a cake is a chemical change.How is a chemical change different than a physical change?
A chemical change forms new substances; a physical change does not.Example of a chemical change?
Rusting of iron is a chemical change.Why is boiling water a physical change?
Because the chemical composition of water remains unchanged.Which of the following is not an indication of a chemical change?
Change in shape is not an indication of a chemical change.Which of the following changes does not involve chemical reactions?
Melting ice does not involve chemical reactions.Which statements comparing physical and chemical properties are true?
Physical properties do not involve changes in composition; chemical properties do.Which of these are examples of chemical change?
Burning, rusting, and cooking are examples of chemical change.Which of the following would not be evidence of a chemical change?
Change in physical state is not evidence of a chemical change.What change of state occurs during vaporization?
Liquid changes to gas during vaporization.Which is not a physical change of water?
Burning hydrogen in water is not a physical change.How might a chemical change be reversed?
Most chemical changes cannot be reversed under normal conditions.Which is the main difference between physical changes and chemical changes?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.Is dissolving sugar in tea a chemical or physical change?
Dissolving sugar in tea is a physical change.Which of the following indicates that a physical change has taken place?
Change in state or appearance without new substance formation.Why is cooking an egg a chemical change?
Cooking an egg forms new substances and changes its chemical composition.Which of the following changes are chemical changes?
Burning, rusting, and cooking are chemical changes.Which of the following is an example of only a physical change?
Melting butter is only a physical change.Which of the following describes condensation?
Condensation is the process where a gas becomes a liquid.What happens during condensation?
Gas particles lose energy and become liquid.What happens during evaporation?
Liquid particles gain energy and become gas.What is an example of condensation?
Water droplets forming on a cold window.What happens to the molecules of a substance during a chemical change?
Molecules rearrange to form new substances.What is an example of a physical change?
Cutting paper is an example of a physical change.How can the appearance of a substance change without it becoming a different substance?
Through a physical change, such as changing shape or state.What changes in water as it shifts from a solid to a liquid to a gas?
Its physical state changes, but its chemical composition remains the same.What happens in condensation?
A gas loses energy and becomes a liquid.What happens to a substance during a physical change?
Its physical state or appearance changes, but its chemical identity remains the same.Which change of state is shown in the model?
If a substance goes from liquid to gas, it is evaporation.Which process is a chemical change: burning a match, boiling water, melting ice, or breaking glass?
Burning a match is a chemical change.Which of the following is an example of chemical weathering?
Rusting of rocks is an example of chemical weathering.Which laboratory activity involves a chemical change?
Mixing vinegar and baking soda involves a chemical change.Which is an example of a chemical change: frying an egg, boiling water, melting butter, or chopping onions?
Frying an egg is a chemical change.Which change of state is shown in the model: condensation, evaporation, sublimation, or deposition?
If a gas becomes a liquid, it is condensation.During which change of state do atoms lose energy?
Atoms lose energy during freezing, condensation, and deposition.Which statement describes a characteristic of deposition?
Deposition is when a gas changes directly to a solid.What happens to the atoms in a liquid as it freezes?
Atoms lose energy and arrange into a solid structure.Which of these most likely represents a chemical change?
Burning wood most likely represents a chemical change.Which statement best describes a physical change?
A physical change alters appearance or state but not chemical composition.