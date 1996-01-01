Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the opposite of evaporation? Condensation is the opposite of evaporation.

Which change of state is taking place? If a liquid becomes a gas, vaporization is taking place.

Which of the following is evidence that a chemical change has occurred? Formation of a new substance is evidence of a chemical change.

How many chemical changes occurred in this scenario: one, two, three, or four? The number depends on how many new substances formed.

Which of the following describes a texture containing bubble-shaped cavities? This texture may indicate gas production during a chemical change.

Which statement about the physical change of liquid water boiling into steam is true? The chemical composition of water remains unchanged during boiling.