Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #6 Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #6
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #6
What is the opposite of evaporation?
Condensation is the opposite of evaporation.Which change of state is taking place?
If a liquid becomes a gas, vaporization is taking place.Which of the following is evidence that a chemical change has occurred?
Formation of a new substance is evidence of a chemical change.How many chemical changes occurred in this scenario: one, two, three, or four?
The number depends on how many new substances formed.Which of the following describes a texture containing bubble-shaped cavities?
This texture may indicate gas production during a chemical change.Which statement about the physical change of liquid water boiling into steam is true?
The chemical composition of water remains unchanged during boiling.During which changes of state do atoms overcome the attractive forces between them?
Atoms overcome attractive forces during melting, vaporization, and sublimation.During which change of state would the volume of a substance increase the most?
During sublimation, volume increases the most as a solid becomes a gas.What happens to the total mass of a substance undergoing a physical change?
The total mass remains the same during a physical change.Which event always involves a chemical change: boiling, melting, conducting, or burning?
Burning always involves a chemical change.During which change of state do atoms lose energy: sublimation, freezing, boiling, or melting?
Atoms lose energy during freezing.Which most likely indicates a chemical change has occurred?
Formation of a new substance most likely indicates a chemical change.Melting butter is a physical change. Which best describes what is happening?
Butter changes from solid to liquid, but its chemical composition remains the same.Which changes of state are characterized by having atoms that gain energy? Check all that apply.
Melting, vaporization, and sublimation involve atoms gaining energy.In which step(s) did a chemical change most likely occur?
Steps where new substances formed most likely involved chemical changes.What happens during a chemical change?
New substances with different chemical properties are formed.Which best explains why making a pancake from batter is an example of a chemical change?
New substances are formed during cooking, changing the chemical composition.How would you describe the appearance of the substance before the phase change?
It has its original physical state and appearance.When water (H2O) freezes into ice, what type of change occurs?
Freezing water is a physical change.Eliana cuts a watermelon into several slices. Which statement best describes the physical change?
The watermelon is physically altered in shape, but its chemical composition remains the same.A gaseous substance turns directly into a solid. Which term describes this change?
Deposition describes a gas turning directly into a solid.Is changing the color of the coin from copper to silver a sign of a physical or chemical change?
If a new substance forms, it is a chemical change; if only appearance changes, it is physical.What happens to liquid water as it freezes and then as it melts again?
It changes between solid and liquid states, but its chemical composition remains the same.How can the effectiveness of evaporative cooling be increased?
By increasing the rate of evaporation, such as by increasing temperature or airflow.When a substance changes states (melts), what type of change occurs?
A physical change occurs.During which processes does the space between particles tend to increase?
During melting, vaporization, and sublimation, the space between particles increases.Which statement best describes the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.Which changes were caused by light from a light bulb?
If a chemical reaction occurred due to light, it is a chemical change.What process allows the drops to spread out in the fish tank?
Diffusion, a physical change, allows drops to spread out.When solid NaCl is stirred into water, what type of change occurs?
Dissolving NaCl in water is a physical change.Which of the following is a chemical change in the formation of soils?
Decomposition of organic matter is a chemical change.Which of the following is not a likely indicator of a chemical change?
Change in size is not a likely indicator of a chemical change.Which process is a chemical change: burning a match, boiling water, melting ice, or breaking glass?
Burning a match is a chemical change.Is the change you observed during the mixing of mineral oil and food coloring chemical or physical?
Mixing mineral oil and food coloring is a physical change.When molten gallium solidifies to Ga(s) at its normal melting point, what type of change occurs?
Solidification of gallium is a physical change.What new information can you add to your definition of physical change?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition and are often reversible.Which of the following statements about ice melting is true?
Ice melting is a physical change; water's chemical composition remains unchanged.How is a physical change different from a chemical change?
Physical changes do not alter chemical composition; chemical changes do.Which change is a chemical change?
Burning wood is a chemical change.Which term refers to what happens when an egg cooks in a pan on the stove?
Cooking an egg is a chemical change.