Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #7 Flashcards

A solid substance turns directly into a gas. Which term describes this change? Sublimation describes a solid turning directly into a gas.

Which phrase describes a chemical change? Formation of new substances with different chemical properties.

Which task in the kitchen is an example of a physical change? Chopping onions is a physical change.

Is changing the color of the coin from copper to silver a physical or chemical change? If a new substance forms, it is a chemical change; if only appearance changes, it is physical.

Dissolving is best described as ... A physical change where a solute disperses in a solvent.

