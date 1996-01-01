Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #7 Flashcards
Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/31
A solid substance turns directly into a gas. Which term describes this change?
Sublimation describes a solid turning directly into a gas.Which phrase describes a chemical change?
Formation of new substances with different chemical properties.Which task in the kitchen is an example of a physical change?
Chopping onions is a physical change.Is changing the color of the coin from copper to silver a physical or chemical change?
If a new substance forms, it is a chemical change; if only appearance changes, it is physical.Dissolving is best described as ...
A physical change where a solute disperses in a solvent.Dissolving is best described as
A physical change where a substance disperses in a liquid.As more and more energy is added to the atoms of a solid plastic, the plastic will first change into
A liquid, as it melts.Which term best describes when particles escape from the surface of a liquid and become gaseous?
Evaporation best describes this process.Which of the following best describes sublimation?
Sublimation is when a solid changes directly to a gas.Light, heat, chemical and magnetic changes are all produced by:
Chemical reactions can produce light, heat, and other changes.Refer back to your data. List all indicators of chemical change that you observed.
Indicators include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.A change in matter that produces one or more new substances is called what?
A chemical change.The act or process of changing from a gas or vapor to a liquid is called what?
Condensation.Melting can be best described as a process in which molecules
Gain energy and move from a solid to a liquid state.Supports combustion: physical or chemical?
Supports combustion is a chemical property.Burning wood is a physical change.
False; burning wood is a chemical change.A change in which one or more new types of matter form is called what?
A chemical change.The change of state from a gas to a liquid is called what?
Condensation.Condensation is a process through which a gas becomes a ________.
Liquid.In physical changes, substances might change in ________ but not in ________.
Appearance; composition.What happens when a refrigerant evaporates?
It changes from liquid to gas, a physical change.Is soda fizzing a chemical change?
Soda fizzing is usually a physical change (release of dissolved gas).A mixture of iron filings and sulfur can easily be separated by -
Physical means, such as using a magnet.When water condenses in clouds it changes state from
Gas to liquid.Is baking a cake a chemical change?
Yes, baking a cake is a chemical change.Is burning wood a physical or chemical change?
Burning wood is a chemical change.A change in the form of an object without changing what type of matter it is is called what?
A physical change.Non-examples of chemical change?
Melting, boiling, dissolving, and cutting are non-examples of chemical change.A puddle of water drying up: physical or chemical change?
Physical change (evaporation).Identify each transition in this flowchart as a chemical or physical change.
Transitions that form new substances are chemical; those that do not are physical.The melting of an ice cube is an example of an
Physical change.