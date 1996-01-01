Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #7 Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/31
  • A solid substance turns directly into a gas. Which term describes this change?
    Sublimation describes a solid turning directly into a gas.
  • Which phrase describes a chemical change?
    Formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
  • Which task in the kitchen is an example of a physical change?
    Chopping onions is a physical change.
  • Is changing the color of the coin from copper to silver a physical or chemical change?
    If a new substance forms, it is a chemical change; if only appearance changes, it is physical.
  • Dissolving is best described as ...
    A physical change where a solute disperses in a solvent.
  • Dissolving is best described as
    A physical change where a substance disperses in a liquid.
  • As more and more energy is added to the atoms of a solid plastic, the plastic will first change into
    A liquid, as it melts.
  • Which term best describes when particles escape from the surface of a liquid and become gaseous?
    Evaporation best describes this process.
  • Which of the following best describes sublimation?
    Sublimation is when a solid changes directly to a gas.
  • Light, heat, chemical and magnetic changes are all produced by:
    Chemical reactions can produce light, heat, and other changes.
  • Refer back to your data. List all indicators of chemical change that you observed.
    Indicators include color change, gas production, temperature change, precipitate formation, and odor change.
  • A change in matter that produces one or more new substances is called what?
    A chemical change.
  • The act or process of changing from a gas or vapor to a liquid is called what?
    Condensation.
  • Melting can be best described as a process in which molecules
    Gain energy and move from a solid to a liquid state.
  • Supports combustion: physical or chemical?
    Supports combustion is a chemical property.
  • Burning wood is a physical change.
    False; burning wood is a chemical change.
  • A change in which one or more new types of matter form is called what?
    A chemical change.
  • The change of state from a gas to a liquid is called what?
    Condensation.
  • Condensation is a process through which a gas becomes a ________.
    Liquid.
  • In physical changes, substances might change in ________ but not in ________.
    Appearance; composition.
  • What happens when a refrigerant evaporates?
    It changes from liquid to gas, a physical change.
  • Is soda fizzing a chemical change?
    Soda fizzing is usually a physical change (release of dissolved gas).
  • A mixture of iron filings and sulfur can easily be separated by -
    Physical means, such as using a magnet.
  • When water condenses in clouds it changes state from
    Gas to liquid.
  • Is baking a cake a chemical change?
    Yes, baking a cake is a chemical change.
  • Is burning wood a physical or chemical change?
    Burning wood is a chemical change.
  • A change in the form of an object without changing what type of matter it is is called what?
    A physical change.
  • Non-examples of chemical change?
    Melting, boiling, dissolving, and cutting are non-examples of chemical change.
  • A puddle of water drying up: physical or chemical change?
    Physical change (evaporation).
  • Identify each transition in this flowchart as a chemical or physical change.
    Transitions that form new substances are chemical; those that do not are physical.
  • The melting of an ice cube is an example of an
    Physical change.