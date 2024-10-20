Precipitation: Ksp vs Q definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Ksp The solubility product constant indicating the maximum concentration of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium.

Reaction Quotient A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at a specific point in time, used to predict the direction of a reaction.

Precipitate A solid that forms in a solution when the reaction quotient exceeds the solubility product constant.

Solution Saturation The amount of solute dissolved in a solvent, determining whether a solution is unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated.

Unsaturated Solution A solution where the reaction quotient is less than the solubility product constant, allowing more solute to dissolve.

Saturated Solution A solution at equilibrium where the reaction quotient equals the solubility product constant, with no net change.

Supersaturated Solution A solution where the reaction quotient is greater than the solubility product constant, leading to precipitate formation.

Equilibrium A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate, with no net change in concentrations.

Ionic Solid A compound composed of ions that can dissociate into its constituent ions in a solvent.

Forward Direction The direction in which a reaction proceeds to form more products, often when the reaction quotient is less than the solubility product constant.