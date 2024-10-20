Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Precipitation: Ksp vs Q definitions Flashcards

Back
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q definitions
1/11
  • Ksp
    The solubility product constant indicating the maximum concentration of solute that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium.
  • Reaction Quotient
    A ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at a specific point in time, used to predict the direction of a reaction.
  • Precipitate
    A solid that forms in a solution when the reaction quotient exceeds the solubility product constant.
  • Solution Saturation
    The amount of solute dissolved in a solvent, determining whether a solution is unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated.
  • Unsaturated Solution
    A solution where the reaction quotient is less than the solubility product constant, allowing more solute to dissolve.
  • Saturated Solution
    A solution at equilibrium where the reaction quotient equals the solubility product constant, with no net change.
  • Supersaturated Solution
    A solution where the reaction quotient is greater than the solubility product constant, leading to precipitate formation.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate, with no net change in concentrations.
  • Ionic Solid
    A compound composed of ions that can dissociate into its constituent ions in a solvent.
  • Forward Direction
    The direction in which a reaction proceeds to form more products, often when the reaction quotient is less than the solubility product constant.
  • Reverse Direction
    The direction in which a reaction proceeds to form more reactants, often when the reaction quotient is greater than the solubility product constant.