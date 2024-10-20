Skip to main content
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz Flashcards

Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz
  • Which of the following conditions leads to precipitation: Q < Ksp, Q = Ksp, or Q > Ksp?
    Precipitation occurs when Q > Ksp, indicating a supersaturated solution.
  • What happens when Q equals Ksp in a solution?
    When Q equals Ksp, the solution is saturated and at equilibrium, with no precipitate forming.
  • What is the significance of Ksp in predicting precipitation?
    Ksp indicates the maximum solute concentration that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium, helping predict if a precipitate will form.
  • How does the reaction quotient (Q) influence the formation of a precipitate?
    If Q is greater than Ksp, the solution is supersaturated, leading to the formation of a precipitate.
  • What does it mean for a solution to be unsaturated?
    A solution is unsaturated when Q is less than Ksp, meaning more solute can dissolve without forming a precipitate.
  • Why does precipitation generally fall on the windward side of mountain ranges?
    Precipitation falls on the windward side due to air rising and cooling, leading to condensation and precipitation.
  • What is the role of solution saturation in determining precipitation?
    Solution saturation helps determine if a precipitate will form, based on the relative values of Q and Ksp.
  • What happens to the chemical reaction when Q is less than Ksp?
    The reaction shifts forward to dissolve more solute, as the solution is unsaturated.
  • What is the relationship between Q and Ksp in a saturated solution?
    In a saturated solution, Q equals Ksp, indicating equilibrium with no precipitate formation.
  • How does the direction of the reaction shift when Q is greater than Ksp?
    The reaction shifts in reverse, leading to the formation of a precipitate in a supersaturated solution.