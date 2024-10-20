Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz Flashcards
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz
Which of the following conditions leads to precipitation: Q < Ksp, Q = Ksp, or Q > Ksp?
Precipitation occurs when Q > Ksp, indicating a supersaturated solution.What happens when Q equals Ksp in a solution?
When Q equals Ksp, the solution is saturated and at equilibrium, with no precipitate forming.What is the significance of Ksp in predicting precipitation?
Ksp indicates the maximum solute concentration that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium, helping predict if a precipitate will form.How does the reaction quotient (Q) influence the formation of a precipitate?
If Q is greater than Ksp, the solution is supersaturated, leading to the formation of a precipitate.What does it mean for a solution to be unsaturated?
A solution is unsaturated when Q is less than Ksp, meaning more solute can dissolve without forming a precipitate.Why does precipitation generally fall on the windward side of mountain ranges?
Precipitation falls on the windward side due to air rising and cooling, leading to condensation and precipitation.What is the role of solution saturation in determining precipitation?
Solution saturation helps determine if a precipitate will form, based on the relative values of Q and Ksp.What happens to the chemical reaction when Q is less than Ksp?
The reaction shifts forward to dissolve more solute, as the solution is unsaturated.What is the relationship between Q and Ksp in a saturated solution?
In a saturated solution, Q equals Ksp, indicating equilibrium with no precipitate formation.How does the direction of the reaction shift when Q is greater than Ksp?
The reaction shifts in reverse, leading to the formation of a precipitate in a supersaturated solution.