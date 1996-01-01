Skip to main content
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz #1 Flashcards

Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz #1
  • What is the term for a solid produced during a chemical reaction in solution?
    The term for a solid produced during a chemical reaction in solution is 'precipitate.'
  • What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) represent in a solution?
    Ksp represents the maximum concentration of ions that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium for a particular ionic solid.
  • How is the reaction quotient (Q) defined in the context of precipitation reactions?
    Q is the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at a specific moment, not necessarily at equilibrium.
  • What happens to the direction of the chemical reaction when Q is less than Ksp?
    The reaction shifts forward, dissolving more solute to reach equilibrium, and no precipitate forms.
  • What type of solution is present when Q equals Ksp?
    The solution is saturated, meaning it contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute at equilibrium.
  • What does it mean for a solution to be supersaturated?
    A supersaturated solution contains more dissolved solute than is possible at equilibrium, which occurs when Q is greater than Ksp.
  • In which direction does the reaction shift when Q is greater than Ksp?
    The reaction shifts in the reverse direction, causing the formation of a precipitate.
  • Why does no precipitate form when Q is less than or equal to Ksp?
    No precipitate forms because the solution is either unsaturated or just saturated, so the ions remain dissolved.
  • What is the relationship between solution saturation and the values of Q and Ksp?
    Solution saturation is determined by comparing Q to Ksp: unsaturated if Q < Ksp, saturated if Q = Ksp, and supersaturated if Q > Ksp.
  • What happens to the ionic solid when the solution is unsaturated?
    The ionic solid continues to dissolve, increasing the concentration of ions until equilibrium is reached.