Precipitation: Ksp vs Q quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the term for a solid produced during a chemical reaction in solution?
The term for a solid produced during a chemical reaction in solution is 'precipitate.'What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) represent in a solution?
Ksp represents the maximum concentration of ions that can dissolve in a solvent at equilibrium for a particular ionic solid.How is the reaction quotient (Q) defined in the context of precipitation reactions?
Q is the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at a specific moment, not necessarily at equilibrium.What happens to the direction of the chemical reaction when Q is less than Ksp?
The reaction shifts forward, dissolving more solute to reach equilibrium, and no precipitate forms.What type of solution is present when Q equals Ksp?
The solution is saturated, meaning it contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute at equilibrium.What does it mean for a solution to be supersaturated?
A supersaturated solution contains more dissolved solute than is possible at equilibrium, which occurs when Q is greater than Ksp.In which direction does the reaction shift when Q is greater than Ksp?
The reaction shifts in the reverse direction, causing the formation of a precipitate.Why does no precipitate form when Q is less than or equal to Ksp?
No precipitate forms because the solution is either unsaturated or just saturated, so the ions remain dissolved.What is the relationship between solution saturation and the values of Q and Ksp?
Solution saturation is determined by comparing Q to Ksp: unsaturated if Q < Ksp, saturated if Q = Ksp, and supersaturated if Q > Ksp.What happens to the ionic solid when the solution is unsaturated?
The ionic solid continues to dissolve, increasing the concentration of ions until equilibrium is reached.