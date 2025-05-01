What does the magnetic quantum number (ml) indicate about an electron in an atom? The magnetic quantum number (ml) indicates the orientation and specific location of an electron within an orbital of a subshell.

What is the range of possible values for the magnetic quantum number (ml)? The values of ml range from -l to +l, including all whole numbers in between.

If the angular momentum quantum number (l) is 2, what are the possible values for ml? If l is 2, ml can be -2, -1, 0, +1, or +2.

How many orbitals are present in a p subshell and what are their ml values? A p subshell has three orbitals with ml values of -1, 0, and +1.

What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy an s subshell? An s subshell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

How is the ml value related to the l value for a given subshell? The ml value is determined by the l value and includes all integer values from -l to +l.