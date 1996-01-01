Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 37 ) Hide definitions

How many electrons can the n = 4 shell hold? The n = 4 shell can hold 32 electrons, calculated by 2 × (4^2) = 32.

How many electrons are in the third energy level (n = 3)? The third energy level (n = 3) can hold a maximum of 18 electrons.

How many electrons can the first energy level (n = 1) hold? The first energy level (n = 1) can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

How many orbitals in an atom can have each of the following designations (given quantum numbers)? The number of orbitals is determined by the possible values of the magnetic quantum number (m_l) for each l value; for each l, there are (2l + 1) orbitals.

What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers (for a given orbital)? Each orbital, defined by a unique set of quantum numbers, can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

How many electrons could have the following set of quantum numbers (for a specific orbital)? A specific set of quantum numbers (n, l, m_l) can describe one orbital, which can hold up to 2 electrons (with ms = +1/2 and -1/2).