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What does the spin quantum number (ms) describe in an atom? It describes the intrinsic angular momentum (spin) of an electron within an atomic orbital. According to the Pauli exclusion principle, how many electrons can occupy the same orbital? A maximum of two electrons can occupy the same orbital. What must be true about the spins of two electrons in the same orbital? They must have opposite spins. What are the possible values for the spin quantum number (ms)? The possible values are +1/2 and -1/2. What value of ms is assigned to an electron with upward spin? An upward spin is assigned ms = +1/2. What value of ms is assigned to an electron with downward spin? A downward spin is assigned ms = -1/2. Why can't two electrons in the same orbital have the same set of quantum numbers? Because the Pauli exclusion principle states that no two electrons in the same orbital can have identical sets of quantum numbers. How does the spin quantum number ensure unique quantum states for electrons? By requiring electrons in the same orbital to have opposite spins, giving them different ms values. What is the symbol for the spin quantum number? The symbol is ms (m sub s). How does the order of filling electrons in an orbital relate to their spins? The first electron is assigned an upward spin (+1/2), and the second a downward spin (-1/2). What is the maximum number of electrons that can have the same set of four quantum numbers? Only one electron can have a unique set of four quantum numbers. What principle determines the arrangement of electrons in orbitals based on their spins? The Pauli exclusion principle determines this arrangement. How does the spin quantum number affect chemical behavior? It helps determine the arrangement of electrons, which influences the chemical behavior of elements. What does it mean for electrons to have 'opposite spins'? It means one electron has ms = +1/2 and the other has ms = -1/2. Why is the spin quantum number important in quantum mechanics? It is crucial for defining the unique quantum state of each electron and explaining electron arrangements in atoms.
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number quiz
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