What does the spin quantum number (ms) describe in an atom? It describes the intrinsic angular momentum (spin) of an electron within an atomic orbital.

According to the Pauli exclusion principle, how many electrons can occupy the same orbital? A maximum of two electrons can occupy the same orbital.

What must be true about the spins of two electrons in the same orbital? They must have opposite spins.

What are the possible values for the spin quantum number (ms)? The possible values are +1/2 and -1/2.

What value of ms is assigned to an electron with upward spin? An upward spin is assigned ms = +1/2.

What value of ms is assigned to an electron with downward spin? A downward spin is assigned ms = -1/2.