Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz #1 Flashcards
Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
Which of the following would be a reasonable unit for the rate constant of a second order reaction?
A reasonable unit for the rate constant of a second order reaction is M⁻¹·s⁻¹ (or 1/(M·s)).What is the role of an inhibitor in a chemical reaction?
An inhibitor slows down the rate of a chemical reaction by decreasing the speed at which reactants are converted to products.How do temperature and activation energy relate to affect a reaction rate?
Increasing temperature generally increases reaction rate by providing more energy for reactants to overcome activation energy, leading to faster product formation.How can catalysts increase the rate of chemical reactions?
Catalysts increase the rate of chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required, allowing more reactant molecules to form products faster.What is the name given for the study of how fast reactions take place?
The study of how fast reactions take place is called chemical kinetics.What is the rate for the first order reaction A → products when [A] = 0.201 M and k = 0.360 1/min?
For a first order reaction, rate = k[A] = 0.360 × 0.201 = 0.0724 M/min.Why is the reaction rate of a reaction at 60°C greater than at 30°C?
The reaction rate at 60°C is greater than at 30°C because higher temperature increases the energy of molecules, leading to more frequent and effective collisions.Which type of graph best represents the relationship between reactant concentration and reaction rate?
A graph showing reaction rate versus reactant concentration typically shows a direct relationship, with rate increasing as concentration increases, but the exact shape depends on reaction order.How can you deduce a rate law from the change in concentration over time?
You can deduce a rate law by analyzing how the concentration of reactants changes over time and determining the mathematical relationship between rate and concentration.What does it mean when a chemical equation uses a single arrow instead of a double arrow?
A single arrow indicates the reaction goes to completion, meaning nearly all reactants are converted into products with little or no reverse reaction.