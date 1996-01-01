Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following would be a reasonable unit for the rate constant of a second order reaction? A reasonable unit for the rate constant of a second order reaction is M⁻¹·s⁻¹ (or 1/(M·s)).

What is the role of an inhibitor in a chemical reaction? An inhibitor slows down the rate of a chemical reaction by decreasing the speed at which reactants are converted to products.

How do temperature and activation energy relate to affect a reaction rate? Increasing temperature generally increases reaction rate by providing more energy for reactants to overcome activation energy, leading to faster product formation.

How can catalysts increase the rate of chemical reactions? Catalysts increase the rate of chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required, allowing more reactant molecules to form products faster.

What is the name given for the study of how fast reactions take place? The study of how fast reactions take place is called chemical kinetics.

What is the rate for the first order reaction A → products when [A] = 0.201 M and k = 0.360 1/min? For a first order reaction, rate = k[A] = 0.360 × 0.201 = 0.0724 M/min.