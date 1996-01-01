Skip to main content
Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz #1
  • Which of the following would be a reasonable unit for the rate constant of a second order reaction?
    A reasonable unit for the rate constant of a second order reaction is M⁻¹·s⁻¹ (or 1/(M·s)).
  • What is the role of an inhibitor in a chemical reaction?
    An inhibitor slows down the rate of a chemical reaction by decreasing the speed at which reactants are converted to products.
  • How do temperature and activation energy relate to affect a reaction rate?
    Increasing temperature generally increases reaction rate by providing more energy for reactants to overcome activation energy, leading to faster product formation.
  • How can catalysts increase the rate of chemical reactions?
    Catalysts increase the rate of chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required, allowing more reactant molecules to form products faster.
  • What is the name given for the study of how fast reactions take place?
    The study of how fast reactions take place is called chemical kinetics.
  • What is the rate for the first order reaction A → products when [A] = 0.201 M and k = 0.360 1/min?
    For a first order reaction, rate = k[A] = 0.360 × 0.201 = 0.0724 M/min.
  • Why is the reaction rate of a reaction at 60°C greater than at 30°C?
    The reaction rate at 60°C is greater than at 30°C because higher temperature increases the energy of molecules, leading to more frequent and effective collisions.
  • Which type of graph best represents the relationship between reactant concentration and reaction rate?
    A graph showing reaction rate versus reactant concentration typically shows a direct relationship, with rate increasing as concentration increases, but the exact shape depends on reaction order.
  • How can you deduce a rate law from the change in concentration over time?
    You can deduce a rate law by analyzing how the concentration of reactants changes over time and determining the mathematical relationship between rate and concentration.
  • What does it mean when a chemical equation uses a single arrow instead of a double arrow?
    A single arrow indicates the reaction goes to completion, meaning nearly all reactants are converted into products with little or no reverse reaction.