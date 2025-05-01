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What is a reaction mechanism in chemistry? A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step sequence of elementary steps that describes how an overall chemical change occurs at the molecular level. What is an elementary step in a reaction mechanism? An elementary step is a single event in a series of reactions that shows the progress of a reaction at the molecular level. How do you determine the overall reaction from a reaction mechanism? You determine the overall reaction by canceling out catalysts and reaction intermediates from the sequence of elementary steps. What is a catalyst in the context of a reaction mechanism? A catalyst is a compound that appears as a reactant in the first step and as a product in the final step of the mechanism. What is a reaction intermediate? A reaction intermediate is a compound that first appears as a product in one elementary step and later as a reactant in another step. How do you identify the molecularity of an elementary step? Molecularity is determined by counting the total number of reactant molecules in an elementary step. What is a unimolecular elementary step? A unimolecular step involves only one reactant molecule. What is a bimolecular elementary step? A bimolecular step involves two reactant molecules. What is a termolecular elementary step? A termolecular step involves three reactant molecules. What is the rate-determining step in a reaction mechanism? The rate-determining step is the slowest elementary step in the mechanism, which limits the overall rate of the reaction. How are the reaction orders in the rate law related to the rate-determining step? The coefficients of the reactants in the rate-determining step correspond to the reaction orders in the rate law. What happens to catalysts and intermediates when writing the overall reaction? Catalysts and intermediates are canceled out, and only the remaining species are included in the overall reaction. Why is the rate-determining step important in kinetics? It dictates the overall reaction rate because the reaction cannot proceed faster than its slowest step. What prefix is used for two reactant molecules in molecularity, and why? The prefix 'bi-' is used for two reactant molecules, not 'di-', so the step is called bimolecular. What prefix is used for three reactant molecules in molecularity? The prefix 'ter-' is used, so the step is called termolecular, not trimolecular.
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