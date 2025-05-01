What is a reaction mechanism in chemistry? A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step sequence of elementary steps that describes how an overall chemical change occurs at the molecular level.

What is an elementary step in a reaction mechanism? An elementary step is a single event in a series of reactions that shows the progress of a reaction at the molecular level.

How do you determine the overall reaction from a reaction mechanism? You determine the overall reaction by canceling out catalysts and reaction intermediates from the sequence of elementary steps.

What is a catalyst in the context of a reaction mechanism? A catalyst is a compound that appears as a reactant in the first step and as a product in the final step of the mechanism.

What is a reaction intermediate? A reaction intermediate is a compound that first appears as a product in one elementary step and later as a reactant in another step.

How do you identify the molecularity of an elementary step? Molecularity is determined by counting the total number of reactant molecules in an elementary step.