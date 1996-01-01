Redox Reactions quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which one of the following reactions is a redox reaction? A reaction where oxidation numbers of elements change is a redox reaction.

In which reaction does the oxidation number of oxygen increase? A reaction where oxygen loses electrons and its oxidation number becomes more positive.

Which of the following reactions reduce(s) oxygen to form water? A reaction where oxygen gains electrons and forms H2O, such as O2 + 4e- + 4H+ → 2H2O.

Which half-reaction correctly represents reduction? A half-reaction where a species gains electrons, such as Fe3+ + e- → Fe2+, represents reduction.

What happens in redox reactions? Electrons are transferred between reactants, resulting in changes in oxidation states.

Which of the following statements about redox reactions is false? A statement claiming that oxidation and reduction can occur independently is false; they always occur together.