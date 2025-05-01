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Resonance Structures quiz

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  • What are resonance structures in the context of Lewis dot structures?
    Resonance structures are two or more valid Lewis dot structures for a polyatomic ion or molecule with at least one pi bond, showing different possible arrangements of electrons.
  • What moves between resonance structures: atoms or electrons?
    Only electrons move between resonance structures, specifically from pi bonds or lone pairs; the positions of atoms remain the same.
  • How are resonance structures connected when drawn?
    Resonance structures are connected by double-sided arrows to indicate their equivalency in representing the molecule.
  • What does a double-sided arrow between Lewis structures signify?
    A double-sided arrow signifies that the connected Lewis structures are resonance forms of the same molecule or ion.
  • Are all resonance structures equally important in representing a molecule?
    At the introductory level, resonance structures are considered equivalent, but in advanced chemistry, some contribute more to the actual structure than others.
  • What is the resonance hybrid?
    The resonance hybrid is the true representation of the molecule, which is an average or composite of all significant resonance structures.
  • How do you depict a resonance hybrid in a Lewis structure?
    A resonance hybrid is depicted by placing dotted lines where pi bonds may exist, indicating delocalized electrons.
  • In the nitrite ion example, where are the dotted lines placed in the resonance hybrid?
    Dotted lines are placed between the nitrogen and each oxygen where a pi bond could be, reflecting the delocalization of electrons.
  • Why are resonance structures important for understanding molecules?
    Resonance structures help illustrate the delocalization of electrons, which affects the molecule's chemical behavior and stability.
  • What is delocalization of electrons?
    Delocalization of electrons refers to electrons being spread over several atoms, rather than being confined to a single bond or atom.
  • What must a molecule or ion have to exhibit resonance?
    A molecule or ion must have at least one pi bond to exhibit resonance.
  • When drawing resonance structures, what cannot change?
    The positions of the atoms cannot change; only the arrangement of electrons can change.
  • What is the main difference between a resonance structure and the resonance hybrid?
    A resonance structure is one possible arrangement of electrons, while the resonance hybrid is the average of all significant resonance structures.
  • How does resonance affect the stability of a molecule?
    Resonance generally increases the stability of a molecule by allowing electrons to be delocalized over multiple atoms.
  • What is the significance of using resonance structures in chemistry?
    Using resonance structures allows chemists to better understand and predict the properties and reactivity of molecules with delocalized electrons.