Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Resonance Structures definitions Flashcards

Back
Resonance Structures definitions
1/10
  • Resonance Structures
    Multiple valid Lewis structures for ions with pi bonds, showing different electron arrangements.
  • Lewis Dot Structures
    Diagrams showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.
  • Polyatomic Ions
    Ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, allowing electron delocalization.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, often influencing molecular shape and reactivity.
  • Nitride Ion
    An ion with a nitrogen atom bonded to other atoms, often depicted with resonance structures.
  • Double-Sided Arrows
    Symbols used to indicate the equivalency of resonance structures in depicting a molecule's structure.
  • Resonance Hybrid
    The true representation of a molecule, averaging all significant resonance structures.
  • Dotted Line
    Used in resonance hybrids to indicate potential locations of pi bonds across different structures.
  • Electron Delocalization
    The distribution of electrons across multiple atoms, contributing to molecular stability and behavior.