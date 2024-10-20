Resonance Structures definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Resonance Structures Multiple valid Lewis structures for ions with pi bonds, showing different electron arrangements.

Lewis Dot Structures Diagrams showing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons in a molecule.

Polyatomic Ions Ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, allowing electron delocalization.

Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, often influencing molecular shape and reactivity.

Nitride Ion An ion with a nitrogen atom bonded to other atoms, often depicted with resonance structures.

Double-Sided Arrows Symbols used to indicate the equivalency of resonance structures in depicting a molecule's structure.

Resonance Hybrid The true representation of a molecule, averaging all significant resonance structures.

Dotted Line Used in resonance hybrids to indicate potential locations of pi bonds across different structures.