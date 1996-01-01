Resonance Structures quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What is the most stable resonance structure if oxygen is the central atom in the cyanate ion (OCN−)? The most stable resonance structure for OCN− with oxygen as the central atom has a double bond between oxygen and carbon, and a triple bond between carbon and nitrogen, with formal charges minimized.

How many resonance structures can be drawn for ozone (O3)? Two resonance structures can be drawn for ozone (O3), with the double bond alternating between the two terminal oxygens.

Which resonance form is likely to contribute most to the correct structure of N2O? The resonance form with a triple bond between the two nitrogens and a single bond to oxygen, with formal charges minimized, contributes most to the correct structure of N2O.

Each of the three resonance structures of NO3− has how many lone pairs of electrons? Each resonance structure of NO3− has eight lone pairs of electrons: two on each oxygen atom.

Which types of compounds typically readily form resonance structures? Compounds with pi bonds and delocalized electrons, such as polyatomic ions and molecules with multiple bonds, typically form resonance structures.