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What are the three main parts of a number written in scientific notation? The three main parts are the coefficient, the base (which is always 10), and the exponent. What range must the coefficient in scientific notation fall within? The coefficient must be equal to or greater than 1 but less than 10. What does a positive exponent in scientific notation indicate about the list of the decimal point? A positive exponent means the decimal point is moved to the right, making the number larger. What does a negative exponent in scientific notation indicate about the movement of the decimal point? A negative exponent means the decimal point is moved to the left, making the number smaller. How do you convert a number from scientific notation to standard notation when the exponent is positive? Move the decimal point to the right by the number of places indicated by the exponent. How do you convert a number from scientific notation to standard notation when the exponent is negative? Move the decimal point to the left by the number of places indicated by the exponent. What must the exponent in scientific notation always be? The exponent must always be a whole number integer, not a decimal or fraction. Why is scientific notation useful in chemistry and physics? It makes very large or very small numbers more manageable and easier to use in calculations. What happens to the exponent when you increase the coefficient while converting to scientific notation? When the coefficient increases, the exponent decreases by the same number of places. What happens to the exponent when you decrease the coefficient while converting to scientific notation? When the coefficient decreases, the exponent increases by the same number of places. How do you determine the exponent when converting a number to scientific notation? Count how many places you move the decimal to get a coefficient between 1 and 10; this number is the exponent. What is standard notation? Standard notation is the normal way of writing numbers without exponents. If you convert 0.000145 to scientific notation, what is the coefficient and exponent? The coefficient is 1.45 and the exponent is -4, so it is written as 1.45 × 10⁻⁴. If you convert 7.17 × 10⁵ to standard notation, what is the result? The result is 717,000. What is the base in scientific notation always equal to? The base is always 10 in scientific notation.
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