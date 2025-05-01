What are the three main parts of a number written in scientific notation? The three main parts are the coefficient, the base (which is always 10), and the exponent.

What range must the coefficient in scientific notation fall within? The coefficient must be equal to or greater than 1 but less than 10.

What does a positive exponent in scientific notation indicate about the list of the decimal point? A positive exponent means the decimal point is moved to the right, making the number larger.

What does a negative exponent in scientific notation indicate about the movement of the decimal point? A negative exponent means the decimal point is moved to the left, making the number smaller.

How do you convert a number from scientific notation to standard notation when the exponent is positive? Move the decimal point to the right by the number of places indicated by the exponent.

How do you convert a number from scientific notation to standard notation when the exponent is negative? Move the decimal point to the left by the number of places indicated by the exponent.