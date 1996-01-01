SI Units quiz #3 Flashcards
Which of the following is an example of an SI unit?
The meter (m) is an example of an SI unit.What units are used for volume?
Volume is measured in liters (L) or cubic meters (m³).Which is an appropriate unit for a flow rate?
Liters per second (L/s) is an appropriate unit for flow rate.What is the unit which measures energy?
We use joules (J) to measure energy.What are three benefits of using SI units?
SI units provide standardization, ease of conversion, and universal acceptance in science.Which of the following are metric measurements?
Meter (m), liter (L), and gram (g) are metric measurements.Which of the following units of measurement are used when determining volume?
Liters (L) and cubic meters (m³) are used to determine volume.How many cm are in one thousandth of a meter?
One thousandth of a meter is 0.1 centimeters (cm).What is the base unit for length in the metric system?
The base unit for length in the metric system is the meter (m).A gram is the basic metric unit for measuring which of the following?
A gram is the basic metric unit for measuring mass.Which of the following are metric units?
Meter (m), liter (L), and gram (g) are metric units.Which of the following terms is used to describe the basic SI unit of enthalpy?
The joule (J) is the basic SI unit of enthalpy.What is a nanometer?
A nanometer (nm) is one billionth of a meter (1 nm = 1 × 10⁻⁹ m).Which of the following is not a base unit of SI?
The liter (L) is not a base unit of SI.Which units in the metric system are used to measure distance?
Meters (m), centimeters (cm), and kilometers (km) are used to measure distance.Which of the following is a unit of measurement in the metric system?
The meter (m) is a unit of measurement in the metric system.Why is it important for scientists and engineers to adopt a common system of measurement units?
A common system ensures consistency, accuracy, and clear communication in scientific work.How would you write 500 milliliters?
500 milliliters is written as 500 mL.Which of the following units is best when measuring the mass of an object?
The kilogram (kg) is best for measuring mass of larger objects; gram (g) for smaller objects.What is the abbreviation for milliliter?
The abbreviation for milliliter is mL.What are the units of energy?
Specific heat is measured in joules per gram per kelvin (J/g·K) or joules per kilogram per kelvin (J/kg·K).What is the basic unit for volume?
The basic unit for volume is the liter (L) in the metric system.Which of the following is the basic unit to measure volume in the metric system?
The liter (L) is the basic unit to measure volume in the metric system.What is the metric unit for length? For mass?
The metric unit for length is the meter (m); for mass, it is the kilogram (kg).What is the relationship between the SI unit for volume and the SI unit for length?
The SI unit for volume, cubic meter (m³), is derived from the SI unit for length, meter (m), by cubing it.What are the basic SI units for the wavelength of light?
The basic SI unit for wavelength is the meter (m).Which of the following units cannot be used to measure the volume of water?
The meter (m) cannot be used to measure the volume of water.What is the SI base unit for length?
The SI base unit for length is the meter (m).Which of the following is the basic unit of mass in the SI?
The kilogram (kg) is the basic unit of mass in the SI.What is the base SI unit for length?
Units of measurement provide a standardized way to quantify physical properties.What is the base unit for length?
The base unit for length is the meter (m).Which of the following is a metric unit of measure that measures length and distance?
The meter (m) measures length and distance in the metric system.What is the point of having units in the sciences?
Units allow scientists to communicate measurements clearly and consistently.Which is not an SI base unit?
The liter (L) is not an SI base unit.