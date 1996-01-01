Skip to main content
SI Units quiz #3 Flashcards

SI Units quiz #3
  • Which of the following is an example of an SI unit?
    The meter (m) is an example of an SI unit.
  • What units are used for volume?
    Volume is measured in liters (L) or cubic meters (m³).
  • Which is an appropriate unit for a flow rate?
    Liters per second (L/s) is an appropriate unit for flow rate.
  • What is the unit which measures energy?
    Energy is measured in joules (J).
  • Which unit is a derived unit?
    Cubic meter (m³) is a derived unit for volume.
  • What are three benefits of using SI units?
    SI units provide standardization, ease of conversion, and universal acceptance in science.
  • Which of the following are metric measurements?
    Meter (m), liter (L), and gram (g) are metric measurements.
  • Which of the following units of measurement are used when determining volume?
    Liters (L) and cubic meters (m³) are used to determine volume.
  • How many cm are in one thousandth of a meter?
    One thousandth of a meter is 0.1 centimeters (cm).
  • What is the base unit for length in the metric system?
    The base unit for length in the metric system is the meter (m).
  • A gram is the basic metric unit for measuring which of the following?
    A gram is the basic metric unit for measuring mass.
  • Which of the following terms is used to describe the basic SI unit of enthalpy?
    The joule (J) is the basic SI unit of enthalpy.
  • What is a nanometer?
    A nanometer (nm) is one billionth of a meter (1 nm = 1 × 10⁻⁹ m).
  • Which of the following is not a base unit of SI?
    The liter (L) is not a base unit of SI.
  • Which units in the metric system are used to measure distance?
    Meters (m), centimeters (cm), and kilometers (km) are used to measure distance.
  • Which of the following is a unit of measurement in the metric system?
    The meter (m) is a unit of measurement in the metric system.
  • Why is it important for scientists and engineers to adopt a common system of measurement units?
    A common system ensures consistency, accuracy, and clear communication in scientific work.
  • How would you write 500 milliliters?
    500 milliliters is written as 500 mL.
  • Which of the following units is best when measuring the mass of an object?
    The kilogram (kg) is best for measuring mass of larger objects; gram (g) for smaller objects.
  • What is the abbreviation for milliliter?
    The abbreviation for milliliter is mL.
  • What is the unit for specific heat?
    Specific heat is measured in joules per gram per kelvin (J/g·K) or joules per kilogram per kelvin (J/kg·K).
  • What is the basic unit for volume?
    The basic unit for volume is the liter (L) in the metric system.
  • Which of the following is the basic unit to measure volume in the metric system?
    The liter (L) is the basic unit to measure volume in the metric system.
  • What is the metric unit for length? For mass?
    The metric unit for length is the meter (m); for mass, it is the kilogram (kg).
  • What is the relationship between the SI unit for volume and the SI unit for length?
    The SI unit for volume, cubic meter (m³), is derived from the SI unit for length, meter (m), by cubing it.
  • What are the basic SI units for the wavelength of light?
    The basic SI unit for wavelength is the meter (m).
  • Which of the following units cannot be used to measure the volume of water?
    The meter (m) cannot be used to measure the volume of water.
  • Which of the following is the basic unit of mass in the SI?
    The kilogram (kg) is the basic unit of mass in the SI.
  • Units of measurement provide which of the following?
    Units of measurement provide a standardized way to quantify physical properties.
  • Which of the following is a metric unit of measure that measures length and distance?
    The meter (m) measures length and distance in the metric system.
  • What is the point of having units in the sciences?
    Units allow scientists to communicate measurements clearly and consistently.
  • Which is not an SI base unit?
    The liter (L) is not an SI base unit.