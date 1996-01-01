SI Units quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of an SI unit? The meter (m) is an example of an SI unit.

What units are used for volume? Volume is measured in liters (L) or cubic meters (m³).

Which is an appropriate unit for a flow rate? Liters per second (L/s) is an appropriate unit for flow rate.

What is the unit which measures energy? Energy is measured in joules (J).

Which unit is a derived unit? Cubic meter (m³) is a derived unit for volume.