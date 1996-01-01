SI Units quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What SI unit is used to measure length? The meter (m) is used to measure length in SI.

What is the correct abbreviation for kilogram? The correct abbreviation for kilogram is kg.

What is the SI unit for measuring length? The SI unit for measuring length is the meter (m).

What is the base unit of length in the metric system? The base unit of length in the metric system is the meter (m).

Which SI unit for length is greater than a meter? A kilometer (km) is greater than a meter.

What is the standard unit used to measure mass? Cubic meters, kilogram, liter, meter The standard unit used to measure mass is the kilogram (kg).