SI Units quiz #4 Flashcards

What SI unit is used to measure length?
The meter (m) is used to measure length in SI.What is the correct abbreviation for kilogram?
A kilometer (km) is greater than a meter.What is the standard unit used to measure mass? Cubic meters, kilogram, liter, meter
Mass is measured in kilograms (kg) or grams (g).What are the most common metric units used in science?
Meter (m), kilogram (kg), liter (L), and second (s) are most common.Which of the following units is best to use when trying to identify an unknown substance?
The mole (mol) is best for identifying the amount of a substance.Which of the following is an apothecary unit of measurement?
The SI base unit for time is the second (s).Which of the following is a base unit and symbol in the metric system?
Meter (m) is a base unit and symbol in the metric system.Which of the following units is the smallest?
A milligram (mg) is smaller than a gram (g) or kilogram (kg).Which of the following is the smallest unit of measure?
A nanometer (nm) is the smallest among common metric units.Why do scientists use the metric system?
A balance or scale is used to measure mass.The metric or SI system of measurement is defined and governed by which of the following?
The SI system is defined and governed by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM).What are the units for weight?
Engineers commonly use the SI system of units.What are the standard SI units for power?
The standard SI unit for power is the watt (W).Which system of measurement has been standardized worldwide for scientific uses?
Scientists use the kilogram (kg) to measure mass.What is the SI system? What are its benefits?
The SI system is the International System of Units; its benefits include standardization and ease of conversion.What is the SI unit for pressure?
The SI unit for pressure is the pascal (Pa).The metric system is based on the?
The metric system is based on the meter as the primary unit of length.What is the SI unit for heat?
The SI unit for heat is the joule (J).What is the SI unit for intensity?
The SI unit for luminous intensity is the candela (cd).What is SI units shorthand for?
SI stands for Système International d'Unités, or International System of Units.Define weight. What is the SI unit for weight?
Weight is the force due to gravity on an object; its SI unit is the newton (N).What units do we use to measure the size of atoms?
We use nanometers (nm) or picometers (pm) to measure the size of atoms.Which unit of measurement is part of the metric system?
550 milligrams is 0.00055 kilograms.How many milliliters are in a liter?
There are 1,000 milliliters in a liter.What units are used to measure mass and weight?
Mass is measured in kilograms (kg); weight is measured in newtons (N).What is dm? 22 cm 30 cm 38 cm 76 cm
The SI unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).