SI Units quiz #5 Flashcards

SI Units quiz #5
  • Ricardo wants to determine the length of a strip of zinc metal. What is the SI unit for length?
    The SI unit for length is the meter (m).
  • How many centigrams are equal to 0.459 kilograms?
    0.459 kilograms is equal to 45,900 centigrams.
  • Which is another word for 10 meters in the metric system?
    10 meters is equal to 1 decameter (dam) in the metric system.
  • Why do you use square units for area and cubed units for volume?
    Area is measured in square units because it is length × width; volume is measured in cubic units because it is length × width × height.
  • Which of the following is not the same as 13.6 milliliters?
    13.6 centimeters (cm) is not the same as 13.6 milliliters (mL).
  • What are the best units for a scientist to measure the distance between cities?
    Kilometers (km) are best for measuring the distance between cities.
  • Which unit is best suited for measuring the volume of a test tube?
    Milliliters (mL) are best for measuring the volume of a test tube.
  • Which of the following is equivalent to 19 L?
    19,000 milliliters (mL) is equivalent to 19 liters (L).
  • How can you quickly determine if a ruler is standard or metric?
    A metric ruler is marked in centimeters (cm) and millimeters (mm); a standard ruler uses inches.
  • Properties of matter: what units do we use to measure mass?
    We use kilograms (kg) or grams (g) to measure mass.
  • Which of the following is equal to 722 grams?
    722 grams is equal to 0.722 kilograms.
  • What unit is used to measure mass?
    Mass is measured in kilograms (kg) or grams (g).
  • Which unit is used to measure mass?
    The kilogram (kg) is used to measure mass in SI.
  • What is the metric unit for temperature?
    The metric unit for temperature is the kelvin (K); Celsius (°C) is also commonly used.
  • Which of the following is equivalent to 3 meters?
    300 centimeters (cm) is equivalent to 3 meters.
  • A liter in the metric system (like a 2 liter drink) measures what property?
    A liter measures volume.
  • Which measurement unit represents volume?
    The liter (L) represents volume.
  • Which unit do we use to measure volume?
    We use liters (L) or cubic meters (m³) to measure volume.
  • Which units are most appropriate for measuring the diameter of a pencil’s eraser?
    Millimeters (mm) are most appropriate.
  • Which metric unit is most appropriate for expressing the size of human skin cells?
    Micrometers (µm) are most appropriate for expressing the size of human skin cells.
  • A nurse should recognize what as a metric system unit? (Select all that apply.)
    Gram (g), liter (L), and meter (m) are metric system units.
  • Explain why scientists use the metric system for scientific measurements.
    Scientists use the metric system for its consistency, ease of conversion, and universal acceptance.
  • 28 grams equals how many kilograms?
    28 grams equals 0.028 kilograms.
  • How much is 30 mL?
    30 mL is equal to 0.03 liters.
  • How much is 3 liters of water?
    3 liters of water is 3,000 milliliters.
  • How many grams of sugar in a tablespoon?
    A tablespoon of sugar is approximately 12.5 grams.
  • What is the metric system unit for volume?
    The metric system unit for volume is the liter (L).
  • How many ounces in half gallon?
    There are 64 ounces in half a gallon.
  • An object's weight is measured in which unit?
    An object's weight is measured in newtons (N) in SI units.
  • What is equal to 6 kilograms?
    6 kilograms is equal to 6,000 grams.
  • 0.25 mg to mL (assuming density of water, 1 g/mL)
    0.25 mg is 0.00025 mL if density is 1 g/mL.
  • The metric system is based on the ?, which is the primary unit of length.
    The metric system is based on the meter (m), the primary unit of length.
  • What are the abbreviations for a milliliter, a megameter, and a centigram, respectively?
    The abbreviations are mL for milliliter, Mm for megameter, and cg for centigram.
  • In the metric system, 4 fl dr is which of the following?
    4 fluid drams (fl dr) is approximately 14.8 milliliters (mL).
  • Convert to use only the metric system.
    To convert, use metric units such as meters (m), liters (L), and grams (g).
  • Interconverting compound SI units: how do you convert between SI derived units?
    Convert by using base SI units and appropriate conversion factors.
  • The given graduated cylinder is calibrated in milliliters. What does this mean?
    It means the cylinder measures volume in milliliters (mL).
  • 9.31 g is the same mass as how many kilograms?
    9.31 g is equal to 0.00931 kilograms.