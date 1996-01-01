SI Units quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

Ricardo wants to determine the length of a strip of zinc metal. What is the SI unit for length? The SI unit for length is the meter (m).

How many centigrams are equal to 0.459 kilograms? 0.459 kilograms is equal to 45,900 centigrams.

Which is another word for 10 meters in the metric system? 10 meters is equal to 1 decameter (dam) in the metric system.

Why do you use square units for area and cubed units for volume? Area is measured in square units because it is length × width; volume is measured in cubic units because it is length × width × height.

Which of the following is not the same as 13.6 milliliters? 13.6 centimeters (cm) is not the same as 13.6 milliliters (mL).

What are the best units for a scientist to measure the distance between cities? Kilometers (km) are best for measuring the distance between cities.