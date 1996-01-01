SI Units quiz #5 Flashcards
Ricardo wants to determine the length of a strip of zinc metal. What is the SI unit for length?
The SI unit for length is the meter (m).How many centigrams are equal to 0.459 kilograms?
0.459 kilograms is equal to 45,900 centigrams.Which is another word for 10 meters in the metric system?
10 meters is equal to 1 decameter (dam) in the metric system.Why do you use square units for area and cubed units for volume?
Area is measured in square units because it is length × width; volume is measured in cubic units because it is length × width × height.Which of the following is not the same as 13.6 milliliters?
13.6 centimeters (cm) is not the same as 13.6 milliliters (mL).What are the best units for a scientist to measure the distance between cities?
Kilometers (km) are best for measuring the distance between cities.Which unit is best suited for measuring the volume of a test tube?
Milliliters (mL) are best for measuring the volume of a test tube.Which of the following is equivalent to 19 L?
19,000 milliliters (mL) is equivalent to 19 liters (L).How can you quickly determine if a ruler is standard or metric?
A metric ruler is marked in centimeters (cm) and millimeters (mm); a standard ruler uses inches.Properties of matter: what units do we use to measure mass?
We use kilograms (kg) or grams (g) to measure mass.Which of the following is equal to 722 grams?
722 grams is equal to 0.722 kilograms.What unit is used to measure mass?
Mass is measured in kilograms (kg) or grams (g).Which unit is used to measure mass?
The kilogram (kg) is used to measure mass in SI.What is the metric unit for temperature?
The metric unit for temperature is the kelvin (K); Celsius (°C) is also commonly used.Which of the following is equivalent to 3 meters?
300 centimeters (cm) is equivalent to 3 meters.A liter in the metric system (like a 2 liter drink) measures what property?
A liter measures volume.Which measurement unit represents volume?
The liter (L) represents volume.Which unit do we use to measure volume?
We use liters (L) or cubic meters (m³) to measure volume.Which units are most appropriate for measuring the diameter of a pencil’s eraser?
Millimeters (mm) are most appropriate.Which metric unit is most appropriate for expressing the size of human skin cells?
Micrometers (µm) are most appropriate for expressing the size of human skin cells.A nurse should recognize what as a metric system unit? (Select all that apply.)
Gram (g), liter (L), and meter (m) are metric system units.Explain why scientists use the metric system for scientific measurements.
Scientists use the metric system for its consistency, ease of conversion, and universal acceptance.28 grams equals how many kilograms?
28 grams equals 0.028 kilograms.How much is 30 mL?
30 mL is equal to 0.03 liters.How much is 3 liters of water?
3 liters of water is 3,000 milliliters.How many grams of sugar in a tablespoon?
A tablespoon of sugar is approximately 12.5 grams.What is the metric system unit for volume?
The metric system unit for volume is the liter (L).How many ounces in half gallon?
There are 64 ounces in half a gallon.An object's weight is measured in which unit?
An object's weight is measured in newtons (N) in SI units.What is equal to 6 kilograms?
6 kilograms is equal to 6,000 grams.0.25 mg to mL (assuming density of water, 1 g/mL)
0.25 mg is 0.00025 mL if density is 1 g/mL.The metric system is based on the ?, which is the primary unit of length.
The metric system is based on the meter (m), the primary unit of length.What are the abbreviations for a milliliter, a megameter, and a centigram, respectively?
The abbreviations are mL for milliliter, Mm for megameter, and cg for centigram.In the metric system, 4 fl dr is which of the following?
4 fluid drams (fl dr) is approximately 14.8 milliliters (mL).Convert to use only the metric system.
To convert, use metric units such as meters (m), liters (L), and grams (g).Interconverting compound SI units: how do you convert between SI derived units?
Convert by using base SI units and appropriate conversion factors.The given graduated cylinder is calibrated in milliliters. What does this mean?
It means the cylinder measures volume in milliliters (mL).9.31 g is the same mass as how many kilograms?
9.31 g is equal to 0.00931 kilograms.