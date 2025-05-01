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What are significant figures and why are they important in scientific measurements? Significant figures are the digits in a measurement that reflect its precision. They are important because they ensure reported values are as accurate as the measurements allow. How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number with a decimal point? Start counting from the left at the first non-zero digit and count every digit to the end of the number. How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number without a decimal point? Start counting from the right at the first non-zero digit and count every digit to the end of the number. How many significant figures does the number 0.0025 have? It has two significant figures: 2 and 5. How many significant figures are in the number 45000? There are two significant figures: 4 and 5. What is an exact number in the context of significant figures? An exact number is a value known with complete certainty, such as counted items, and has an infinite number of significant figures. How many significant figures does the number 8.366 (in scientific notation) have? It has three significant figures: 8, 3, and 6. Why do exact numbers have an infinite number of significant figures? Because they are known with complete certainty and can be counted exactly, not measured. If a number is written as 0.000230, how many significant figures does it have? It has three significant figures: 2, 3, and 0. What should you focus on when determining significant figures in a number written in scientific notation? Focus on the coefficient (the number before the exponent); the exponent and base do not affect significant figures. How many significant figures are in the number 125 students? It has an infinite number of significant figures because it is an exact number. What is the rule for counting significant figures in numbers with a decimal point? Count from the left at the first non-zero digit and include all digits to the end. What is the rule for counting significant figures in numbers without a decimal point? Count from the right at the first non-zero digit and include all digits to the end. How many significant figures does the number 125.00 have? It has five significant figures. Why is it important to use the correct number of significant figures in scientific calculations? Using the correct number of significant figures maintains the precision and accuracy of scientific data.
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