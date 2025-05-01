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Significant Figures quiz

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  • What are significant figures and why are they important in scientific measurements?
    Significant figures are the digits in a measurement that reflect its precision. They are important because they ensure reported values are as accurate as the measurements allow.
  • How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number with a decimal point?
    Start counting from the left at the first non-zero digit and count every digit to the end of the number.
  • How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number without a decimal point?
    Start counting from the right at the first non-zero digit and count every digit to the end of the number.
  • How many significant figures does the number 0.0025 have?
    It has two significant figures: 2 and 5.
  • How many significant figures are in the number 45000?
    There are two significant figures: 4 and 5.
  • What is an exact number in the context of significant figures?
    An exact number is a value known with complete certainty, such as counted items, and has an infinite number of significant figures.
  • How many significant figures does the number 8.366 (in scientific notation) have?
    It has three significant figures: 8, 3, and 6.
  • Why do exact numbers have an infinite number of significant figures?
    Because they are known with complete certainty and can be counted exactly, not measured.
  • If a number is written as 0.000230, how many significant figures does it have?
    It has three significant figures: 2, 3, and 0.
  • What should you focus on when determining significant figures in a number written in scientific notation?
    Focus on the coefficient (the number before the exponent); the exponent and base do not affect significant figures.
  • How many significant figures are in the number 125 students?
    It has an infinite number of significant figures because it is an exact number.
  • What is the rule for counting significant figures in numbers with a decimal point?
    Count from the left at the first non-zero digit and include all digits to the end.
  • What is the rule for counting significant figures in numbers without a decimal point?
    Count from the right at the first non-zero digit and include all digits to the end.
  • How many significant figures does the number 125.00 have?
    It has five significant figures.
  • Why is it important to use the correct number of significant figures in scientific calculations?
    Using the correct number of significant figures maintains the precision and accuracy of scientific data.