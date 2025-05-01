What are significant figures and why are they important in scientific measurements? Significant figures are the digits in a measurement that reflect its precision. They are important because they ensure reported values are as accurate as the measurements allow.

How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number with a decimal point? Start counting from the left at the first non-zero digit and count every digit to the end of the number.

How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number without a decimal point? Start counting from the right at the first non-zero digit and count every digit to the end of the number.

How many significant figures does the number 0.0025 have? It has two significant figures: 2 and 5.

How many significant figures are in the number 45000? There are two significant figures: 4 and 5.

What is an exact number in the context of significant figures? An exact number is a value known with complete certainty, such as counted items, and has an infinite number of significant figures.