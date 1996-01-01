Significant Figures quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

The result of 12 x 428 has how many significant figures? The answer should have 2 significant figures, matching the least precise measurement (12).

Experiment 1: Which measurement had the greatest number of significant figures? The measurement with the most digits, including zeros after a decimal, has the greatest number of significant figures.

How many significant figures are there in the measured quantity 64.00 s? 64.00 s has 4 significant figures.

In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures? Pairs like 0.0560 and 1.05 both have 3 significant figures.

What would 0.038856 be rounded to if it needed to retain 3 significant figures? 0.0389

How many significant figures does the number 23.070 have? 23.070 has 5 significant figures.