Significant Figures quiz #2 Flashcards

Significant Figures quiz #2
  • The result of 12 x 428 has how many significant figures?
    The answer should have 2 significant figures, matching the least precise measurement (12).
  • Experiment 1: Which measurement had the greatest number of significant figures?
    The measurement with the most digits, including zeros after a decimal, has the greatest number of significant figures.
  • How many significant figures are there in the measured quantity 64.00 s?
    64.00 s has 4 significant figures.
  • In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
    Pairs like 0.0560 and 1.05 both have 3 significant figures.
  • What would 0.038856 be rounded to if it needed to retain 3 significant figures?
    0.0389
  • How many significant figures does the number 23.070 have?
    23.070 has 5 significant figures.
  • Joseph divides 8.64 by 2.0. How many significant figures should his answer have? one two three five
    Two significant figures, matching the least precise measurement (2.0).
  • How many significant figures does the number 0.054901 have?
    0.054901 has 5 significant figures.
  • Zachary adds 26.64 g to 12.557 g. How many significant figures should his answer have?
    The answer should be rounded to 2 decimal places, matching the least precise decimal place (26.64 g).
  • How many significant figures does the number 1.006 × 10⁵ have?
    1.006 × 10⁵ has 4 significant figures.
  • How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.0034 kg?
    0.0034 kg has 2 significant figures.
  • Using the rules for significant figures, how do you determine the number in a measurement?
    Count all non-zero digits, zeros between non-zero digits, and zeros after a decimal; ignore leading zeros.
  • How many significant figures in the number 70?
    70 has 1 or 2 significant figures, depending on context; if written as 70., it has 2.
  • Which of these measurements is expressed with the most significant figures?
    The measurement with the most digits, including zeros after a decimal, has the most significant figures.
  • How many significant figures are there in the measured quantity 64.00 g?
    64.00 g has 4 significant figures.
  • How many significant figures are in the number 0.02030 meters?
    0.02030 meters has 4 significant figures.
  • What is the product of 12.56 and 2.12 expressed to the correct number of significant figures?
    The product should be reported with 3 significant figures (the least in the measurements): 26.6.
  • The number 4.0 × 10⁵ has ___ significant figures.
    2 significant figures.
  • Significant figures practice: How do you count significant figures in a measurement?
    Identify all non-zero digits, zeros between non-zero digits, and zeros after a decimal; ignore leading zeros.
  • What is the solution to the problem expressed to the correct number of significant figures?
    Round the answer to match the least number of significant figures in the measurements used.
  • The answer to the calculation below with the correct number of significant figures is:
    Report the answer with the same number of significant figures as the least precise measurement.
  • Significant figures are important because they indicate:
    The precision and reliability of a measurement.
  • Read the length of the metal bar with the correct number of significant figures.
    Record all certain digits plus one estimated digit, reflecting the instrument's precision.
  • Count the significant digits in each of these measurements:
    Apply the rules: count non-zero digits, zeros between non-zero digits, and zeros after a decimal; ignore leading zeros.