Significant Figures quiz #2 Flashcards
Significant Figures quiz #2
The result of 12 x 428 has how many significant figures?
The answer should have 2 significant figures, matching the least precise measurement (12).Experiment 1: Which measurement had the greatest number of significant figures?
The measurement with the most digits, including zeros after a decimal, has the greatest number of significant figures.How many significant figures are there in the measured quantity 64.00 s?
64.00 s has 4 significant figures.In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
Pairs like 0.0560 and 1.05 both have 3 significant figures.What would 0.038856 be rounded to if it needed to retain 3 significant figures?
0.0389How many significant figures does the number 23.070 have?
23.070 has 5 significant figures.Joseph divides 8.64 by 2.0. How many significant figures should his answer have? one two three five
Two significant figures, matching the least precise measurement (2.0).How many significant figures does the number 0.054901 have?
0.054901 has 5 significant figures.Zachary adds 26.64 g to 12.557 g. How many significant figures should his answer have?
The answer should be rounded to 2 decimal places, matching the least precise decimal place (26.64 g).How many significant figures does the number 1.006 × 10⁵ have?
1.006 × 10⁵ has 4 significant figures.How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.0034 kg?
0.0034 kg has 2 significant figures.Using the rules for significant figures, how do you determine the number in a measurement?
Count all non-zero digits, zeros between non-zero digits, and zeros after a decimal; ignore leading zeros.How many significant figures in the number 70?
70 has 1 or 2 significant figures, depending on context; if written as 70., it has 2.Which of these measurements is expressed with the most significant figures?
The measurement with the most digits, including zeros after a decimal, has the most significant figures.How many significant figures are there in the measured quantity 64.00 g?
64.00 g has 4 significant figures.How many significant figures are in the number 0.02030 meters?
0.02030 meters has 4 significant figures.What is the product of 12.56 and 2.12 expressed to the correct number of significant figures?
The product should be reported with 3 significant figures (the least in the measurements): 26.6.The number 4.0 × 10⁵ has ___ significant figures.
2 significant figures.Significant figures practice: How do you count significant figures in a measurement?
Identify all non-zero digits, zeros between non-zero digits, and zeros after a decimal; ignore leading zeros.What is the solution to the problem expressed to the correct number of significant figures?
Round the answer to match the least number of significant figures in the measurements used.The answer to the calculation below with the correct number of significant figures is:
Report the answer with the same number of significant figures as the least precise measurement.Significant figures are important because they indicate:
The precision and reliability of a measurement.Read the length of the metal bar with the correct number of significant figures.
Record all certain digits plus one estimated digit, reflecting the instrument's precision.Count the significant digits in each of these measurements:
Apply the rules: count non-zero digits, zeros between non-zero digits, and zeros after a decimal; ignore leading zeros.